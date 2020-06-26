All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 205 West Camden Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
205 West Camden Avenue
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

205 West Camden Avenue

205 West Camden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
The Colony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

205 West Camden Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Take a closer look at this homey 4-bedrooms, 2-bathroom single-family home on the Colony neighborhood in Anaheim, California now!

It also comes with a 1-car attached garage.

This 1,300- square-foot, unfurnished homes interior has polished hardwood and tile flooring. The kitchen has a granite countertop, island with lots of space for storage underneath it; and ready-to-use appliances such as dishwasher and garbage disposal. The bedrooms are comfortable spaces for a relaxing and stress-relieving sleep. Aside from flush toilets, one of its tidy bathrooms is equipped with a single-sink vanity, and shower area partitioned by a shower curtain.

The home has a gas heater for climate control.

There are a hookup washer and dryer available.

Exterior includes a well-maintained, fenced yard, perfect for outdoor activities with the family.

Pets are allowed (max. of two, either a cat or dog, 30 lbs. or below and no Pitbull, please; standard: we ask for $500 pet deposit/pet.)

Smoking is forbidden in the property.

The renters responsible utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet.

Nearby parks: Little Peoples Park, Grand Park, and Kroger-Melrose Historic District.

Nearby Schools:
Parkview Elementary School - 1.93 miles, 8/10
Garden Grove High School - 3.29 miles, 8/10
Gilbert Elementary School - 3.6 miles, 8/10
Franklin (Benjamin) Elementary School - 0.59 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
47 Fullerton - Newport Beach - 0.1 miles
47A Fullerton - Newport Beach - 0.1 miles
46 Los Alamitos Orange - 0.2 miles
43 Fullerton - Costa Mesa - 0.2 miles
10 Downtown Packing District Line - 0.2 miles
543 Bravo Fullerton - Santa Ana - 0.3 miles
11 Ball Road Line - 0.4 miles

(RLNE4997052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 West Camden Avenue have any available units?
205 West Camden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 West Camden Avenue have?
Some of 205 West Camden Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 West Camden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
205 West Camden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 West Camden Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 West Camden Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 205 West Camden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 205 West Camden Avenue offers parking.
Does 205 West Camden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 West Camden Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 West Camden Avenue have a pool?
No, 205 West Camden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 205 West Camden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 205 West Camden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 205 West Camden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 West Camden Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
Anaheim Place
1225 North Dresden Place
Anaheim, CA 92801
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Avanti
650 W Broadway
Anaheim, CA 92805
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom
Anaheim, CA 92805
Royal Palms
1295 E Lincoln Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Mel Alma Apartments
1861 S Haster St
Anaheim, CA 92802
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles