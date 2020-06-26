205 West Camden Avenue

Amenities

Take a closer look at this homey 4-bedrooms, 2-bathroom single-family home on the Colony neighborhood in Anaheim, California now!



It also comes with a 1-car attached garage.



This 1,300- square-foot, unfurnished homes interior has polished hardwood and tile flooring. The kitchen has a granite countertop, island with lots of space for storage underneath it; and ready-to-use appliances such as dishwasher and garbage disposal. The bedrooms are comfortable spaces for a relaxing and stress-relieving sleep. Aside from flush toilets, one of its tidy bathrooms is equipped with a single-sink vanity, and shower area partitioned by a shower curtain.



The home has a gas heater for climate control.



There are a hookup washer and dryer available.



Exterior includes a well-maintained, fenced yard, perfect for outdoor activities with the family.



Pets are allowed (max. of two, either a cat or dog, 30 lbs. or below and no Pitbull, please; standard: we ask for $500 pet deposit/pet.)



Smoking is forbidden in the property.



The renters responsible utilities: water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet.



Nearby parks: Little Peoples Park, Grand Park, and Kroger-Melrose Historic District.



Nearby Schools:

Parkview Elementary School - 1.93 miles, 8/10

Garden Grove High School - 3.29 miles, 8/10

Gilbert Elementary School - 3.6 miles, 8/10

Franklin (Benjamin) Elementary School - 0.59 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

47 Fullerton - Newport Beach - 0.1 miles

47A Fullerton - Newport Beach - 0.1 miles

46 Los Alamitos Orange - 0.2 miles

43 Fullerton - Costa Mesa - 0.2 miles

10 Downtown Packing District Line - 0.2 miles

543 Bravo Fullerton - Santa Ana - 0.3 miles

11 Ball Road Line - 0.4 miles



