Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1935 W Clipper Lane
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:11 AM

1935 W Clipper Lane

1935 West Clipper Lane · (714) 230-0078
Anaheim
West Anaheim
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

1935 West Clipper Lane, Anaheim, CA 92801
West Anaheim

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 50 · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1002 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully 2 story condo with 1,002 sq. ft. of living space featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 ½ bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage located in the tranquil Lakeview Townhomes community. The open floor plan kitchen has ample amount of wood cabinetry space, granite counter tops and backsplash, stainless steel designer faucet and sink, stainless appliances, trey ceiling with recessed lighting. The living room features high 2 story ceilings, abundant natural lighting from surrounding windows and main floor half bath. Both bedrooms are located upstairs with a shared full bath with separate entry doors. Master bedroom features an upgraded dual-pane window and dual-sliding mirror closet doors. Community amenities include a gorgeous 8 acre private lake, creeks, greenbelts, pool and spa. Conveniently located near the freeways, shopping centers, schools, parks and a wide variety of recreational activities are available in the area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 W Clipper Lane have any available units?
1935 W Clipper Lane has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1935 W Clipper Lane have?
Some of 1935 W Clipper Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935 W Clipper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1935 W Clipper Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 W Clipper Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1935 W Clipper Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1935 W Clipper Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1935 W Clipper Lane does offer parking.
Does 1935 W Clipper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1935 W Clipper Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 W Clipper Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1935 W Clipper Lane has a pool.
Does 1935 W Clipper Lane have accessible units?
No, 1935 W Clipper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 W Clipper Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1935 W Clipper Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
