1935 W Clipper Lane

Beautifully 2 story condo with 1,002 sq. ft. of living space featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 ½ bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage located in the tranquil Lakeview Townhomes community. The open floor plan kitchen has ample amount of wood cabinetry space, granite counter tops and backsplash, stainless steel designer faucet and sink, stainless appliances, trey ceiling with recessed lighting. The living room features high 2 story ceilings, abundant natural lighting from surrounding windows and main floor half bath. Both bedrooms are located upstairs with a shared full bath with separate entry doors. Master bedroom features an upgraded dual-pane window and dual-sliding mirror closet doors. Community amenities include a gorgeous 8 acre private lake, creeks, greenbelts, pool and spa. Conveniently located near the freeways, shopping centers, schools, parks and a wide variety of recreational activities are available in the area