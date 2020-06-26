All apartments in Anaheim
161 S Canyon Woods Road
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:16 PM

161 S Canyon Woods Road

161 South Canyon Woods Road · No Longer Available
Location

161 South Canyon Woods Road, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
A stylish home with panoramic city lights, excellent sunset and mountain views from family room, kitchen, master bedroom and full-width viewing deck with fire pit.
Features of this home include 4 sizable bedrooms (one bedroom located on the lower level with access to 3/4 bath), 3-car garage, living room w/ fireplace, separate family room w/ fire place, formal dining room, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and grill hood, wood and tile flooring (no carpet) throughout and inside lower-level laundry. Upstairs master bedroom features attached master bathroom, completely remodeled shower with separate tub,
dual sinks and ample his-and-hers closet spaces. A full bath and 2 full bedrooms fill out the rest of the upstairs level. Minutes away from award winning El
Rancho Charter School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 S Canyon Woods Road have any available units?
161 S Canyon Woods Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 161 S Canyon Woods Road have?
Some of 161 S Canyon Woods Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 S Canyon Woods Road currently offering any rent specials?
161 S Canyon Woods Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 S Canyon Woods Road pet-friendly?
No, 161 S Canyon Woods Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 161 S Canyon Woods Road offer parking?
Yes, 161 S Canyon Woods Road offers parking.
Does 161 S Canyon Woods Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 S Canyon Woods Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 S Canyon Woods Road have a pool?
No, 161 S Canyon Woods Road does not have a pool.
Does 161 S Canyon Woods Road have accessible units?
No, 161 S Canyon Woods Road does not have accessible units.
Does 161 S Canyon Woods Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 S Canyon Woods Road has units with dishwashers.
