161 S Canyon Woods Road

A stylish home with panoramic city lights, excellent sunset and mountain views from family room, kitchen, master bedroom and full-width viewing deck with fire pit.

Features of this home include 4 sizable bedrooms (one bedroom located on the lower level with access to 3/4 bath), 3-car garage, living room w/ fireplace, separate family room w/ fire place, formal dining room, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and grill hood, wood and tile flooring (no carpet) throughout and inside lower-level laundry. Upstairs master bedroom features attached master bathroom, completely remodeled shower with separate tub,

dual sinks and ample his-and-hers closet spaces. A full bath and 2 full bedrooms fill out the rest of the upstairs level. Minutes away from award winning El

Rancho Charter School.