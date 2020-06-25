1242 E Kenwood Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great opportunity to lease before holidays beautiful house, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, nice kitchen with center island and all stainless steel kitchen appliances Refrigerator,stove,microwave and dishwasher,granite counter tops,LED recessed lights on kitchen and living room, original travertine floors,custom decorated with marmol fireplace,wood floors in all bedrooms.Double pane windows,crown molding, separate individual A/C units on each room,washer and dryer, Security System and screen door in place.Close to schools,shopping, 91 and 57 freeway.