Anaheim, CA
1242 E Kenwood Avenue
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:11 AM

1242 E Kenwood Avenue

1242 East Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Anaheim
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Location

1242 East Kenwood Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92805
East Anaheim

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great opportunity to lease before holidays beautiful house, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, nice kitchen with center island and all stainless steel kitchen appliances Refrigerator,stove,microwave and dishwasher,granite counter tops,LED recessed lights on kitchen and living room, original travertine floors,custom decorated with marmol fireplace,wood floors in all bedrooms.Double pane windows,crown molding, separate individual A/C units on each room,washer and dryer, Security System and screen door in place.Close to schools,shopping, 91 and 57 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242 E Kenwood Avenue have any available units?
1242 E Kenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1242 E Kenwood Avenue have?
Some of 1242 E Kenwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1242 E Kenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1242 E Kenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 E Kenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1242 E Kenwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1242 E Kenwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1242 E Kenwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 1242 E Kenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1242 E Kenwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 E Kenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1242 E Kenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1242 E Kenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1242 E Kenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 E Kenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1242 E Kenwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
