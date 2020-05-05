1140 S Night Star Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage media room

This beautiful 2 Story has 5 bedrooms features a spacious interior with a cathedral-style ceiling in the living room, downstairs bedroom with full bath, and generously sized family room and kitchen with enormous center island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. A few of the notable highlights of this home include a large family room fireplace, Roman tub in master bath, three-car tandem garage, and four-car driveway, and a built-in surround sound home theater system. The backyard includes a custom 12-foot waterfall, fire pit, and barbecue. Luscious greenery and palm trees give this home a park-like feel. Impressive front yard landscaping adds to the lovely curb appeal of this home. Enjoy amazingly clear views of mountains and rolling hills from many angles of the house. Top-rated schools, parks and shopping, and dining are just minutes away! Easy and close access to both the 91 freeway and 241 toll road.