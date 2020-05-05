All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated September 17 2019 at 8:08 PM

1140 S Night Star Way

1140 South Night Star Way · No Longer Available
Location

1140 South Night Star Way, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Summit of Anaheim Hills

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fire pit
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
This beautiful 2 Story has 5 bedrooms features a spacious interior with a cathedral-style ceiling in the living room, downstairs bedroom with full bath, and generously sized family room and kitchen with enormous center island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. A few of the notable highlights of this home include a large family room fireplace, Roman tub in master bath, three-car tandem garage, and four-car driveway, and a built-in surround sound home theater system. The backyard includes a custom 12-foot waterfall, fire pit, and barbecue. Luscious greenery and palm trees give this home a park-like feel. Impressive front yard landscaping adds to the lovely curb appeal of this home. Enjoy amazingly clear views of mountains and rolling hills from many angles of the house. Top-rated schools, parks and shopping, and dining are just minutes away! Easy and close access to both the 91 freeway and 241 toll road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 S Night Star Way have any available units?
1140 S Night Star Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1140 S Night Star Way have?
Some of 1140 S Night Star Way's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 S Night Star Way currently offering any rent specials?
1140 S Night Star Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 S Night Star Way pet-friendly?
No, 1140 S Night Star Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1140 S Night Star Way offer parking?
Yes, 1140 S Night Star Way offers parking.
Does 1140 S Night Star Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1140 S Night Star Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 S Night Star Way have a pool?
No, 1140 S Night Star Way does not have a pool.
Does 1140 S Night Star Way have accessible units?
No, 1140 S Night Star Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 S Night Star Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1140 S Night Star Way does not have units with dishwashers.
