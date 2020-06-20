All apartments in Alameda
427 Indian Bay
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

427 Indian Bay

427 Indian Bay · (510) 523-1166 ext. 166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

427 Indian Bay, Alameda, CA 94502
Bay Farm Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 427 Indian Bay · Avail. Jul 1

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1691 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

427 Indian Bay Available 07/01/20 30% Rental Fee - 427 Indian Bay * Coming Soon* - *Coming Soon*

Elegant 2 story house with open style design, with hardwood floors in living room, dining room and family room. Cozy fireplace to enjoy and light colored interior. Some improvement in the kitchen area and microwave has been replaced by a self-cleaning fan. His and her sink in the bathroom makes it convenient for a couple. Large open window in the kitchen brings in natural light to create a refreshing mood, a breath of fresh air. With 2 car attached garage for convenience as well. Washer and dryer hook ups. In the Costa Brava community close to Leydecker Park. Community also features a communal pool for residents.

Tenant pays for all utilities
Pets negotiable, 1 small pet deposit is required if accepted

Rental criteria as follows:

Good credit history.
Good rental history.
Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.
Renters insurance required.
30% rental fee.

** M-F open 8:30-5:30pm
**Tours 9:30am-4:30pm

If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call
(510) 523-1166
Drysdalepm.com/alameda

Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management
DRE# 01929730

(RLNE3708517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 Indian Bay have any available units?
427 Indian Bay has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 427 Indian Bay have?
Some of 427 Indian Bay's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 Indian Bay currently offering any rent specials?
427 Indian Bay isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Indian Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 Indian Bay is pet friendly.
Does 427 Indian Bay offer parking?
Yes, 427 Indian Bay does offer parking.
Does 427 Indian Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 Indian Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 Indian Bay have a pool?
Yes, 427 Indian Bay has a pool.
Does 427 Indian Bay have accessible units?
No, 427 Indian Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 427 Indian Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 Indian Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 427 Indian Bay have units with air conditioning?
No, 427 Indian Bay does not have units with air conditioning.
