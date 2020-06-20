Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool fireplace

427 Indian Bay Available 07/01/20 30% Rental Fee - 427 Indian Bay * Coming Soon* - *Coming Soon*



Elegant 2 story house with open style design, with hardwood floors in living room, dining room and family room. Cozy fireplace to enjoy and light colored interior. Some improvement in the kitchen area and microwave has been replaced by a self-cleaning fan. His and her sink in the bathroom makes it convenient for a couple. Large open window in the kitchen brings in natural light to create a refreshing mood, a breath of fresh air. With 2 car attached garage for convenience as well. Washer and dryer hook ups. In the Costa Brava community close to Leydecker Park. Community also features a communal pool for residents.



Tenant pays for all utilities

Pets negotiable, 1 small pet deposit is required if accepted



Rental criteria as follows:



Good credit history.

Good rental history.

Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.

Renters insurance required.

30% rental fee.



** M-F open 8:30-5:30pm

**Tours 9:30am-4:30pm



If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call

(510) 523-1166

Drysdalepm.com/alameda



Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management

DRE# 01929730



