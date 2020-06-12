/
2 bedroom apartments
196 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Alameda, CA
West End
11 Units Available
Marine View Apartments
564 Central Avenue, Alameda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
967 sqft
We are located 50 yards from the bay. Crab Cove is just short stroll around the corner. The TransBay bus to San Francisco stops just down the street. A short stroll brings you to the waters edge at Crab Cove.
West End
28 Units Available
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
836 sqft
Excellent location close to schools, transportation and family-owned restaurants. Community includes pool, fitness facility and elevators. Units feature closets, balcony or patio, private storage and electric range.
East End
9 Units Available
Southshore
901 Shorepoint Ct, Alameda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1180 sqft
Situated on 15 acres close to Robert W. Crown Memorial State Beach. Spacious homes with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, pantries, and large balconies. On-site recreation lounge and convenience store. Laundry facilities on every floor.
West End
16 Units Available
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina, Alameda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
986 sqft
Nestled next to Shoreline Park and the Oakland Yacht Club. Luxury apartments boast marble bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and air conditioning. Enjoy the rooftop deck, carport, and concierge service. Close to the College of Alameda.
East End
6 Units Available
Three Crown
2020 Santa Clara Avenue, Alameda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
829 sqft
Freeway access, close to parks and recreation facilities, Crown Harbor Area, Walking Distance to Park Street and shopping and walking distance to the elementary school.
West End
25 Units Available
Vue Alameda
1825 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
900 sqft
Situated near the tranquil Webster Street in Alameda, these apartments offer peaceful living in the center of the city. Features include natural wood floors and granite countertops. Community with on-site laundry and carport.
East End
2 Units Available
1901 Shoreline Apartments
1901 Shoreline Dr, Alameda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,854
760 sqft
Welcome to 1901 Shoreline Apartments, located right across from the Alameda Beach.
West End
1 Unit Available
Garden Court Apartments
557 Buena Vista Ave, Alameda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
800 sqft
Excellent location, close to amenities like Woodstock Park and Longfellow Elementary. Residents enjoy units with garbage disposal, carpet and bathtubs. Community has carport, courtyard and pool.
Bay Farm Island
1 Unit Available
1021 Kingston Lane
1021 Kingston Lane, Alameda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
2262 sqft
30% Rental Fee - 1021 Kingston Lane - This lovely serene setting one level 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home is located right across from the community pool.
Bay Farm Island
1 Unit Available
3113 El Portal
3113 El Portal, Alameda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1187 sqft
- Lovely 2 story casitas town home has newly updated laminated flooring throughout, new dual pane windows freshly painted, in-unit laundry room.
Results within 1 mile of Alameda
Merritt
8 Units Available
1200 Lakeshore
1200 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1310 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling glass walls and balconies. Community features business center, social room, fitness center, covered parking and more. Located near Lake Merritt.
Produce and Waterfront
51 Units Available
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
882 sqft
There is just something irresistible about Oaklands Jack London Square. On any given day, you can call it foodies oasis, a creative haven, and an event-lover's mecca.
Downtown Oakland
5 Units Available
777 Broadway
777 Broadway, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
888 sqft
Urban living in Downtown Oakland within walking distance of fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Designer kitchens with quartz countertops and European cabinetry. Rooftop deck with skyline views.
Merritt
6 Units Available
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,282
900 sqft
Newly transformed community with spacious layouts and modern amenities. Community features include outdoor heated pool, spa, and pet park. Conveniently located near schools, retail, restaurants, and parks.
Produce and Waterfront
5 Units Available
Aqua Via
125 2nd St, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,605
1238 sqft
Easy commute to the Jack London Shuttle, Oakland/Alameda Ferry and BART. Pet-friendly apartment community with an elevator, a gym and covered parking. Newly renovated interiors feature expansive closets, in-home laundry and plank floors.
Produce and Waterfront
35 Units Available
Fourth Street East
180 Third St, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,635
1340 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Produce and Waterfront
21 Units Available
Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
1103 sqft
Apartments right in the Jack London Square neighborhood. Recently renovated. Tenants get access to a business center, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near I-880. Close to the Oakland Museum of California.
Jingletown
6 Units Available
401 Derby
401 Derby Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1066 sqft
Oaklands newest live-work and apartment community, 401 Derby, is just across from Alameda and a block from Oakland Estuary in the heart of Oaklands artistic Jingletown creative neighborhood.
Laney College
68 Units Available
Orion
255 9th Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,012
1173 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Life on the water here comes in dozens of unique sizes and looks.
Jingletown
8 Units Available
3030 Chapman
3014 Chapman Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1024 sqft
This project is a new apartment complex located right off the estuary in Jingletown, the creative heart of Oakland, California.
Rancho San Antonio
1 Unit Available
2019 East 20th Street
2019 East 20th Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
775 sqft
Beautifully remodeled LARGE 1,000sq ft 2 bedroom unit with a spectacular view of Oakland. Modern amenities gated entrances, include brand new stainless steal appliances, new flooring, furnished outdoor communal area, and on site laundry.
Rancho San Antonio
1 Unit Available
1817 Marin Way #1, Oakland, CA, 94606
1817 Marin Way, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
675 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed68b38cf77bf727f9ee2ee This 774 square foot townhouse home has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It is located at 1817 Marin Way Oakland, California. (RLNE5836043)
Downtown Oakland
1 Unit Available
1428 Madison Street
1428 Madison Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
964 sqft
2 floor - 2 bed, 1 bath condo. 1 Block from Lake - Property Id: 175392 Hi, My condo is one block away from Lake Merritt. It is an incredibly well architected space with 2 floors, which allows you to have complete privacy between both rooms.
Downtown Oakland
1 Unit Available
655 12th Street, Unit 412
655 12th St, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1006 sqft
Available Immediately -- Freshly Remodeled 2BR/2BA Condo on Top Corner Unit at Landmark Place! - Additional photos and information can be found by visiting us at http://CARE-Rentals.com. Home is where your story begins ...
