apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 AM
151 Apartments for rent in Alameda, CA with pool
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:58pm
6 Units Available
East End
Shoreline
1801 Shoreline Dr, Alameda, CA
Studio
$2,150
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,595
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
950 sqft
Shoreline Apartments is nicely located along Alameda's beautiful Southshore with views of San Francisco Bay and the San Bruno Hills. Enjoy beautiful sunsets from your private balcony or patio or a nice walk to the beautiful sandy beach.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
26 Units Available
West End
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,324
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,854
1000 sqft
Excellent location close to schools, transportation and family-owned restaurants. Community includes pool, fitness facility and elevators. Units feature closets, balcony or patio, private storage and electric range.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
East End
Southshore
901 Shorepoint Ct, Alameda, CA
Studio
$2,295
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,670
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1180 sqft
Situated on 15 acres close to Robert W. Crown Memorial State Beach. Spacious homes with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, pantries, and large balconies. On-site recreation lounge and convenience store. Laundry facilities on every floor.
Verified
Last updated July 2 at 07:41pm
28 Units Available
West End
Rica Vista
1825 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
900 sqft
Situated near the tranquil Webster Street in Alameda, these apartments offer peaceful living in the center of the city. Features include natural wood floors and granite countertops. Community with on-site laundry and carport.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
45 Units Available
West End
Admirals Cove
101 Singleton Avenue, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,280
1365 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,390
1565 sqft
Whether launching off for the day or anchored comfortably at home, here you’ll discover the charm of open living with space to relax and a place to roam. Hop on a ferry for a bistro lunch at Fisherman’s Wharf. Take the tunnel to Jack London Square.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
West End
Garden Court Apartments
557 Buena Vista Ave, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
800 sqft
Excellent location, close to amenities like Woodstock Park and Longfellow Elementary. Residents enjoy units with garbage disposal, carpet and bathtubs. Community has carport, courtyard and pool.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
West End
Marine View Apartments
564 Central Avenue, Alameda, CA
Studio
$2,304
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
967 sqft
We are located 50 yards from the bay. Crab Cove is just short stroll around the corner. The TransBay bus to San Francisco stops just down the street. A short stroll brings you to the waters edge at Crab Cove.
Verified
Last updated May 20 at 10:49pm
2 Units Available
East End
1901 Shoreline Apartments
1901 Shoreline Dr, Alameda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,854
760 sqft
Welcome to 1901 Shoreline Apartments, located right across from the Alameda Beach.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
East End
1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA 94501
1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1580 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eff5e7d1fa18777447fe7bc Available July 1st, 2020 3 br, 2 bath home with "mini" suite.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bay Farm Island
427 Indian Bay
427 Indian Bay, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1691 sqft
30% Rental Fee - 427 Indian Bay - Elegant 2 story house with open style design, with hardwood floors in living room, dining room and family room. Cozy fireplace to enjoy and light colored interior.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East End
619 Willow Street Unit B
619 Willow St, Alameda, CA
Studio
$1,400
619 Willow #B - Don’t miss out on this beautiful studio! Come and enjoy the community pool. Close to shopping and dinning. Minutes from the beach! No pets, no smoking! Rental criteria as follows: Good credit history. Good rental history.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Bay Farm Island
1021 Kingston Lane
1021 Kingston Lane, Alameda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
2262 sqft
30% Rental Fee - 1021 Kingston Lane - This lovely serene setting one level 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home is located right across from the community pool.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Bay Farm Island
3113 El Portal
3113 El Portal, Alameda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1187 sqft
- Lovely 2 story casitas town home has newly updated laminated flooring throughout, new dual pane windows freshly painted, in-unit laundry room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Bay Farm Island
2938 Baywalk Road
2938 Baywalk Road, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2083 sqft
30% Rental Fee - 2938 Baywalk Road - Beautiful 2 story home with 3 bedroom and 3 baths located in the heart of Harbor Bay. This home is bright with spacious rooms, beautifully updated kitchen equipped with gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher.
Results within 1 mile of Alameda
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
38 Units Available
Produce and Waterfront
Fourth Street East
180 Third St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,490
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,085
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,815
1340 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Merritt
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,505
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
900 sqft
Newly transformed community with spacious layouts and modern amenities. Community features include outdoor heated pool, spa, and pet park. Conveniently located near schools, retail, restaurants, and parks.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Produce and Waterfront
7 Embarcadero West
7 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
975 sqft
Fully Furnished, Brand New 2 bedroom 1.5bath @ Jack Landon Sq. About the place. Brand new and newly upgraded 2 Bedroom & 1.5 bath condo @ Jack Landon Sq. This unit has been completely upgraded and is in perfect condition.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Produce and Waterfront
5 W. Embarcadero W #226
5 Embarcadero W, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
668 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Lovely updated kitchen and bathroom. Unit in private area away from the walkway. Complex has a gym, pool, tennis courts, Jacuzzi, sauna and private access to Marina.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Acorn
920 Myrtle Street
920 Myrtle St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,099
460 sqft
Offering brand new construction: 1 bedroom apartment with 10 foot ceilings for rent. Zillow Walkscore is 90/100 and Bikescore is 95/100. This is a Biker's Paradise and a Walker's Paradise so daily errands do not require a car.
Results within 5 miles of Alameda
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
29 Units Available
South Beach
SoMa Square
1 Saint Francis Pl, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,390
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1078 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the Metreon Center, Highway 101, I-280 and the Bay Bridge. Units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes sauna, pool and gym.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
23 Units Available
Northern Waterfront
Gateway Apartments & Townhomes
430 Davis Ct, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,253
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,863
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1235 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! A location that can't be beat. Views for days.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Produce and Waterfront
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,207
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,293
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community has bike racks, on-site management and parking garage. Apartments feature washer and dryer, designer cabinets, and 10-foot ceilings. Located in walking distance from coffee shops, bars and restaurants.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
3 Units Available
Longfellow
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,550
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
936 sqft
Completed in October 2013 and located on a 1.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
114 Units Available
South Beach
399 Fremont
399 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,925
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,056
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,591
1322 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments in 42-story tower with stunning views. Modern kitchens, hardwoods and tile, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy pool, gym and clubhouse. Easy access to I-80 and Emerald Park. Pet-friendly.
