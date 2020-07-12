325 Apartments for rent in Alameda, CA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Alameda apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:58pm
6 Units Available
East End
Shoreline
1801 Shoreline Dr, Alameda, CA
Studio
$2,150
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,595
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
950 sqft
Shoreline Apartments is nicely located along Alameda's beautiful Southshore with views of San Francisco Bay and the San Bruno Hills. Enjoy beautiful sunsets from your private balcony or patio or a nice walk to the beautiful sandy beach.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
26 Units Available
West End
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,324
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,854
1000 sqft
Excellent location close to schools, transportation and family-owned restaurants. Community includes pool, fitness facility and elevators. Units feature closets, balcony or patio, private storage and electric range.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
East End
Southshore
901 Shorepoint Ct, Alameda, CA
Studio
$2,295
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,670
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1180 sqft
Situated on 15 acres close to Robert W. Crown Memorial State Beach. Spacious homes with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, pantries, and large balconies. On-site recreation lounge and convenience store. Laundry facilities on every floor.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 2 at 07:41pm
28 Units Available
West End
Rica Vista
1825 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
900 sqft
Situated near the tranquil Webster Street in Alameda, these apartments offer peaceful living in the center of the city. Features include natural wood floors and granite countertops. Community with on-site laundry and carport.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
11 Units Available
West End
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled next to Shoreline Park and the Oakland Yacht Club. Luxury apartments boast marble bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and air conditioning. Enjoy the rooftop deck, carport, and concierge service. Close to the College of Alameda.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
45 Units Available
West End
Admirals Cove
101 Singleton Avenue, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,280
1365 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,390
1565 sqft
Whether launching off for the day or anchored comfortably at home, here you’ll discover the charm of open living with space to relax and a place to roam. Hop on a ferry for a bistro lunch at Fisherman’s Wharf. Take the tunnel to Jack London Square.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
West End
Garden Court Apartments
557 Buena Vista Ave, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
800 sqft
Excellent location, close to amenities like Woodstock Park and Longfellow Elementary. Residents enjoy units with garbage disposal, carpet and bathtubs. Community has carport, courtyard and pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
West End
Marine View Apartments
564 Central Avenue, Alameda, CA
Studio
$2,304
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
967 sqft
We are located 50 yards from the bay. Crab Cove is just short stroll around the corner. The TransBay bus to San Francisco stops just down the street. A short stroll brings you to the waters edge at Crab Cove.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
East End
Three Crown
2020 Santa Clara Avenue, Alameda, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
829 sqft
Freeway access, close to parks and recreation facilities, Crown Harbor Area, Walking Distance to Park Street and shopping and walking distance to the elementary school.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated May 20 at 10:49pm
2 Units Available
East End
1901 Shoreline Apartments
1901 Shoreline Dr, Alameda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,854
760 sqft
Welcome to 1901 Shoreline Apartments, located right across from the Alameda Beach.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West End
428 Mitchell Ave
428 Mitchell Avenue, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
428 Mitchell Ave - 3 bedroom / 3.5 bathroom - Love Where You Live. 428 Mitchell Avenue is a gorgeous 3 bedroom 3.5 Bathroom, 1,900 square foot condo.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West End
2860 Barbers Point Rd.
2860 Barbers Point Road, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1750 sqft
Bright Open Layout 3bd/ 2bth Home! Available Now! FREE App - https://youtu.be/gpIoHIlHnW0 (to qualify for free app: Application fees will be refunded if the applicant is approved AND signs a lease.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bay Farm Island
9 Tullamore Place
9 Tullamore Place, Alameda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,300
5000 sqft
9 Tullamore Place Available 07/25/20 9 Tullamore Place **COMING SOON** - **COMING SOON** Stunning 3 story home with wood/carpet flooring throughout.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bay Farm Island
1122 Hillery Way
1122 Hillery Way, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1572 sqft
1122 Hillery Way - Move-in special 30% Rental Fee to be split in half! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom available for rent NOW! This lovely 2 story house is equipped with tile flooring, a fireplace and washer and dryer hook ups.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East End
3201 Monte Vista Ave
3201 Monte Vista Avenue, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1940 sqft
3201 Monte Vista 30% Rental FEE! - Great spacious 2 story, that comes equipped with not 1 but 2 fireplaces for decoration! This house comes with fairly updated appliances such as a refrigerator, electric stove, and a washer and dryer.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
East End
1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA 94501
1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1580 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eff5e7d1fa18777447fe7bc Available July 1st, 2020 3 br, 2 bath home with "mini" suite.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bay Farm Island
2 Duarte Court
2 Duarte Court, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1869 sqft
2 Duarte Court - 30% Rental Fee ** COMING SOON JULY 2020 - ** COMING SOON JULY 2020 This spacious 2 story corner lot equipped with carpet and tile throughout is available soon! This lovely home has 3 bedroom and 2.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bay Farm Island
427 Indian Bay
427 Indian Bay, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1691 sqft
30% Rental Fee - 427 Indian Bay - Elegant 2 story house with open style design, with hardwood floors in living room, dining room and family room. Cozy fireplace to enjoy and light colored interior.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West End
1232 Sherman Street
1232 Sherman Street, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2268 sqft
30% Rental Fee - 1232 Sherman Street - Beautifully redone three bedroom, two and half bedroom home in Alameda's coveted Gold Coast neighborhood.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West End
462 Buena Vista
462 Buena Vista Avenue, Alameda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
30% Rental Fee - 562 Buena Vista - Newly remodeled apartment in a duplex building.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bay Farm Island
3212 Belmont Way
3212 Belmont Way, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3212 Belmont Way - 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom - Available for move-in: July 1, 2020 3212 Belmont Way is a 3-bedroom 2-bathroom delightful single family home on quiet tree-lined street in highly desired Alameda community.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West End
2805 San Diego Rd. #B
2805 San Diego Road, Alameda, CA
Studio
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$4,575
Sun Drenched Open Layout 6bd/ 3.5bth Home! Available Now 2 weeks free rent! FREE App - (to qualify for free app: Application fees will be refunded if the applicant is approved AND signs a lease.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
East End
1911 Buena Vista Avenue - 1
1911 Buena Vista Avenue, Alameda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
900 sqft
Charming Third Floor Flat in Tri-Plex. Shared Driveway Parking, Washer Dryer Hook-ups, Hardwood Floor, Views and Natural Sunlight. This Apartment is nested behind tall trees and has lovely views of the backyard. Outdoor private deck.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
East End
3218 Briggs Avenue - A
3218 Briggs Avenue, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
770 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath unit with Hardwood floors, Private backyard, Pets are Considered with Proper Documentation and Application Review. Charming Cottage style feel has 1 bedroom and one bath light and airy cozy unit is part of a duplex.
City Guide for Alameda, CA

What do Victorian houses, a fabulous view of the San Francisco skyline, absinthe and the Coast Guard have to do with each other? Aside from each being awesome in their own right and one making you see little green fairies, they all have roots in Alameda, California.

“The Island City” is located in California’s Bay Area, across from Oakland. Offering more than a great coastline, the city is full of culture. Have your heart set on a city with small town appeal yet a dash of sophistication? Alameda has that. Searching for a living area with eye-pleasing views and an outstanding climate? Alameda has that. What doesn’t Alameda have, you ask? You. Let’s work on that, shall we? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Alameda, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Alameda apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

