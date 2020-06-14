/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 PM
242 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Alameda, CA
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
West End
16 Units Available
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
700 sqft
Nestled next to Shoreline Park and the Oakland Yacht Club. Luxury apartments boast marble bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and air conditioning. Enjoy the rooftop deck, carport, and concierge service. Close to the College of Alameda.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
West End
28 Units Available
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,113
645 sqft
Excellent location close to schools, transportation and family-owned restaurants. Community includes pool, fitness facility and elevators. Units feature closets, balcony or patio, private storage and electric range.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
West End
25 Units Available
Vue Alameda
1825 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
700 sqft
Situated near the tranquil Webster Street in Alameda, these apartments offer peaceful living in the center of the city. Features include natural wood floors and granite countertops. Community with on-site laundry and carport.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
West End
11 Units Available
Marine View Apartments
564 Central Avenue, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
720 sqft
We are located 50 yards from the bay. Crab Cove is just short stroll around the corner. The TransBay bus to San Francisco stops just down the street. A short stroll brings you to the waters edge at Crab Cove.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
East End
9 Units Available
Southshore
901 Shorepoint Ct, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,560
724 sqft
Situated on 15 acres close to Robert W. Crown Memorial State Beach. Spacious homes with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, pantries, and large balconies. On-site recreation lounge and convenience store. Laundry facilities on every floor.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
East End
1 Unit Available
3218 Briggs Avenue - A
3218 Briggs Avenue, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
770 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath unit with Hardwood floors, Private backyard, Pets are Considered with Proper Documentation and Application Review. Charming Cottage style feel has 1 bedroom and one bath light and airy cozy unit is part of a duplex.
Results within 1 mile of Alameda
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Produce and Waterfront
3 Units Available
Aqua Via
125 2nd St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,095
1056 sqft
Easy commute to the Jack London Shuttle, Oakland/Alameda Ferry and BART. Pet-friendly apartment community with an elevator, a gym and covered parking. Newly renovated interiors feature expansive closets, in-home laundry and plank floors.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Produce and Waterfront
36 Units Available
Fourth Street East
180 Third St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,130
792 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Produce and Waterfront
22 Units Available
Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,305
834 sqft
Apartments right in the Jack London Square neighborhood. Recently renovated. Tenants get access to a business center, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near I-880. Close to the Oakland Museum of California.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
$
Produce and Waterfront
49 Units Available
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,625
547 sqft
There is just something irresistible about Oaklands Jack London Square. On any given day, you can call it foodies oasis, a creative haven, and an event-lover's mecca.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Merritt
6 Units Available
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,379
650 sqft
Newly transformed community with spacious layouts and modern amenities. Community features include outdoor heated pool, spa, and pet park. Conveniently located near schools, retail, restaurants, and parks.
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Laney College
65 Units Available
Orion
255 9th Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,727
723 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Life on the water here comes in dozens of unique sizes and looks.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
Jingletown
9 Units Available
3030 Chapman
3014 Chapman Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,999
697 sqft
This project is a new apartment complex located right off the estuary in Jingletown, the creative heart of Oakland, California.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:30am
Merritt
8 Units Available
1200 Lakeshore
1200 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,295
965 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling glass walls and balconies. Community features business center, social room, fitness center, covered parking and more. Located near Lake Merritt.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
Jingletown
6 Units Available
401 Derby
401 Derby Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
988 sqft
Oaklands newest live-work and apartment community, 401 Derby, is just across from Alameda and a block from Oakland Estuary in the heart of Oaklands artistic Jingletown creative neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated May 19 at 02:05pm
Merritt
3 Units Available
Lakeview Towers
201 E 12th St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
540 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeview Towers in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Merritt
11 Units Available
Vue De Lac Apartments
1600-1612 3rd Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
480 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vue De Lac Apartments in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Oakland
1 Unit Available
185 15th Street
185 15th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Move-in bonus: 1/2 off first month rent! Remodeled Apartment Near Lake Merritt: Move-In Bonus-This great 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment gets great natural light and is centrally located in Lakeside, near Lake Merritt.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Merritt
1 Unit Available
1521 3rd Avenue 106
1521 3rd Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Charming 1 Bedroom Near Lake Merritt- Call Crane Management - Walking distance from Lake Merritt this Studio home is minutes from shopping, dining and the Lake Merritt Bart Station Unit Features: - Walk in Closet with Built-ins - Large Windows
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Peralta
1 Unit Available
655 12th Street #109
655 East 12th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,300
1037 sqft
655 12th Street #109 Available 07/01/20 Chic Urban Living at Landmark Place - Downtown Oakland One Bedroom Coming Soon! - We are proud to offer for lease a one-plus bedroom, two full bathroom residence at the Landmark Place, a chic mid-rise
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
Cleveland Heights
1 Unit Available
315 Wayne Place
315 Wayne Place, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 315 Wayne Place in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Produce and Waterfront
1 Unit Available
5 W. Embarcadero W #226
5 Embarcadero W, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
668 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Lovely updated kitchen and bathroom. Unit in private area away from the walkway. Complex has a gym, pool, tennis courts, Jacuzzi, sauna and private access to Marina.
Results within 5 miles of Alameda
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Mission Bay
8 Units Available
Strata At Mission Bay
1201 4th St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,453
766 sqft
Stunning views of the Bay. Ultra-contemporary design including hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site valet service, 24-hour gym, concierge service and conference room. Pet-friendly. Garages available. A stone's throw from Mission Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Mosswood
189 Units Available
MacArthur Commons
539 39th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,535
691 sqft
Our team is currently available for only self-guided and personalized virtual tours at this time
Similar Pages
Alameda 1 BedroomsAlameda 2 BedroomsAlameda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlameda 3 BedroomsAlameda Accessible ApartmentsAlameda Apartments with Balcony
Alameda Apartments with GarageAlameda Apartments with GymAlameda Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAlameda Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAlameda Apartments with ParkingAlameda Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA