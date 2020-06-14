Apartment List
/
CA
/
alameda
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

127 Apartments for rent in Alameda, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Alameda renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West End
28 Units Available
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,113
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,076
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,828
1000 sqft
Excellent location close to schools, transportation and family-owned restaurants. Community includes pool, fitness facility and elevators. Units feature closets, balcony or patio, private storage and electric range.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:55am
$
West End
16 Units Available
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1170 sqft
Nestled next to Shoreline Park and the Oakland Yacht Club. Luxury apartments boast marble bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and air conditioning. Enjoy the rooftop deck, carport, and concierge service. Close to the College of Alameda.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East End
9 Units Available
Southshore
901 Shorepoint Ct, Alameda, CA
Studio
$2,295
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1180 sqft
Situated on 15 acres close to Robert W. Crown Memorial State Beach. Spacious homes with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, pantries, and large balconies. On-site recreation lounge and convenience store. Laundry facilities on every floor.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West End
10 Units Available
Admirals Cove
101 Singleton Avenue, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,305
1365 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,390
1565 sqft
Whether launching off for the day or anchored comfortably at home, here you’ll discover the charm of open living with space to relax and a place to roam. Hop on a ferry for a bistro lunch at Fisherman’s Wharf. Take the tunnel to Jack London Square.
Results within 1 mile of Alameda
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
$
Produce and Waterfront
49 Units Available
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,500
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
882 sqft
There is just something irresistible about Oaklands Jack London Square. On any given day, you can call it foodies oasis, a creative haven, and an event-lover's mecca.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Produce and Waterfront
36 Units Available
Fourth Street East
180 Third St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,755
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,130
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1340 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Merritt
7 Units Available
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,923
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,292
900 sqft
Newly transformed community with spacious layouts and modern amenities. Community features include outdoor heated pool, spa, and pet park. Conveniently located near schools, retail, restaurants, and parks.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Produce and Waterfront
3 Units Available
Aqua Via
125 2nd St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,087
1056 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,465
1238 sqft
Easy commute to the Jack London Shuttle, Oakland/Alameda Ferry and BART. Pet-friendly apartment community with an elevator, a gym and covered parking. Newly renovated interiors feature expansive closets, in-home laundry and plank floors.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Produce and Waterfront
22 Units Available
Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,315
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1103 sqft
Apartments right in the Jack London Square neighborhood. Recently renovated. Tenants get access to a business center, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near I-880. Close to the Oakland Museum of California.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Oakland
6 Units Available
777 Broadway
777 Broadway, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,329
888 sqft
Urban living in Downtown Oakland within walking distance of fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Designer kitchens with quartz countertops and European cabinetry. Rooftop deck with skyline views.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 09:30am
Merritt
8 Units Available
1200 Lakeshore
1200 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,295
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling glass walls and balconies. Community features business center, social room, fitness center, covered parking and more. Located near Lake Merritt.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Laney College
66 Units Available
Orion
255 9th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,364
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,727
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,179
1173 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Life on the water here comes in dozens of unique sizes and looks.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Produce and Waterfront
1 Unit Available
7 Embarcadero West
7 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
975 sqft
Fully Furnished, Brand New 2 bedroom 1.5bath @ Jack Landon Sq. About the place. Brand new and newly upgraded 2 Bedroom & 1.5 bath condo @ Jack Landon Sq. This unit has been completely upgraded and is in perfect condition.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Jingletown
1 Unit Available
3090 Glascock St
3090 Glascock Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1251 sqft
This FULLY FURNISHED modern condominium is located in the highly desirable Jingletown neighborhood. This open and bright condo boasts modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, bedroom sets, living room and patio furniture.

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Produce and Waterfront
1 Unit Available
5 W. Embarcadero W #226
5 Embarcadero W, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
668 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Lovely updated kitchen and bathroom. Unit in private area away from the walkway. Complex has a gym, pool, tennis courts, Jacuzzi, sauna and private access to Marina.
Results within 5 miles of Alameda
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:39am
$
Koreatown-Northgate
32 Units Available
Hanover Northgate
2450 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,226
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,679
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,291
1123 sqft
Live big at Hanover Northgate in Uptown Oakland. Our 225 studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are stylishly designed with frameless cabinets, granite countertops, and spacious floor to ceiling glass windows.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
$
Koreatown-Northgate
27 Units Available
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,241
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,649
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,846
1125 sqft
Hanover Broadway is located in historic downtown Oakland, California. Here at Hanover Broadway you'll find 254 finely appointed apartment homes perched above the neighborhoods first Target .
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Mission Bay
17 Units Available
Azure
690 Long Bridge Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,425
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,105
1090 sqft
Private balconies, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include concierge service, a state-of-the-art gym, coffee bar and bike storage. Excellent transit. On the waterfront. Near At&T Park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Mission Bay
39 Units Available
855 Brannan Apartments
855 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,630
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,040
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,085
1128 sqft
Luxury community features rooftop deck, views of San Francisco skyline and fitness facilities. Residents enjoy units with private balcony, Caesarstone counters and A/C. Located in bustling SoMa, close to East and South Bay.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Downtown Oakland
9 Units Available
The Moran
570 21st Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,935
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,055
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,629
960 sqft
The Moran is named in honor of a family who called this very spot home for generations. Our new community of boutique apartments now offers you a place to create your own history in this exceptional neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
South Beach
21 Units Available
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,531
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,250
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,173
1140 sqft
Brand-new apartments in a high-rise that looms over San Francisco's South Beach. Luxurious units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop terrace, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
South Beach
25 Units Available
SoMa Square
1 Saint Francis Pl, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,422
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,564
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,787
1078 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the Metreon Center, Highway 101, I-280 and the Bay Bridge. Units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes sauna, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Showplace Square
24 Units Available
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,755
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,045
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,443
1035 sqft
On-site restaurant. Community rooftop lounge with city views, 24-hour gym, car-charging stations, pool and racquetball court. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
South Beach
183 Units Available
Bayside Village
3 Bayside Village Pl, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,455
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,935
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,670
1043 sqft
Great location in Bayside Village, close to I-80 and convenient for commuters. Units include patio or balcony, fireplace, dishwasher and air conditioning. Luxury community boasts 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and courtyard.
City Guide for Alameda, CA

What do Victorian houses, a fabulous view of the San Francisco skyline, absinthe and the Coast Guard have to do with each other? Aside from each being awesome in their own right and one making you see little green fairies, they all have roots in Alameda, California.

“The Island City” is located in California’s Bay Area, across from Oakland. Offering more than a great coastline, the city is full of culture. Have your heart set on a city with small town appeal yet a dash of sophistication? Alameda has that. Searching for a living area with eye-pleasing views and an outstanding climate? Alameda has that. What doesn’t Alameda have, you ask? You. Let’s work on that, shall we? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Alameda, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Alameda renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Alameda 1 BedroomsAlameda 2 BedroomsAlameda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlameda 3 BedroomsAlameda Accessible ApartmentsAlameda Apartments with Balcony
Alameda Apartments with GarageAlameda Apartments with GymAlameda Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAlameda Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAlameda Apartments with ParkingAlameda Apartments with Pool
Alameda Apartments with Washer-DryerAlameda Dog Friendly ApartmentsAlameda Furnished ApartmentsAlameda Pet Friendly PlacesAlameda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA
Dublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West End
East End

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley