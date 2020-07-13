/
pet friendly apartments
226 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Alameda, CA
Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
11 Units Available
West End
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled next to Shoreline Park and the Oakland Yacht Club. Luxury apartments boast marble bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and air conditioning. Enjoy the rooftop deck, carport, and concierge service. Close to the College of Alameda.
Last updated July 12 at 06:58pm
6 Units Available
East End
Shoreline
1801 Shoreline Dr, Alameda, CA
Studio
$2,150
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,595
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
950 sqft
Shoreline Apartments is nicely located along Alameda's beautiful Southshore with views of San Francisco Bay and the San Bruno Hills. Enjoy beautiful sunsets from your private balcony or patio or a nice walk to the beautiful sandy beach.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
26 Units Available
West End
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,324
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,854
1000 sqft
Excellent location close to schools, transportation and family-owned restaurants. Community includes pool, fitness facility and elevators. Units feature closets, balcony or patio, private storage and electric range.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
East End
Southshore
901 Shorepoint Ct, Alameda, CA
Studio
$2,295
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,670
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1180 sqft
Situated on 15 acres close to Robert W. Crown Memorial State Beach. Spacious homes with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, pantries, and large balconies. On-site recreation lounge and convenience store. Laundry facilities on every floor.
Last updated July 2 at 07:41pm
28 Units Available
West End
Rica Vista
1825 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
900 sqft
Situated near the tranquil Webster Street in Alameda, these apartments offer peaceful living in the center of the city. Features include natural wood floors and granite countertops. Community with on-site laundry and carport.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
45 Units Available
West End
Admirals Cove
101 Singleton Avenue, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,280
1365 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,390
1565 sqft
Whether launching off for the day or anchored comfortably at home, here you’ll discover the charm of open living with space to relax and a place to roam. Hop on a ferry for a bistro lunch at Fisherman’s Wharf. Take the tunnel to Jack London Square.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
West End
Marine View Apartments
564 Central Avenue, Alameda, CA
Studio
$2,304
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
967 sqft
We are located 50 yards from the bay. Crab Cove is just short stroll around the corner. The TransBay bus to San Francisco stops just down the street. A short stroll brings you to the waters edge at Crab Cove.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
East End
Three Crown
2020 Santa Clara Avenue, Alameda, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
829 sqft
Freeway access, close to parks and recreation facilities, Crown Harbor Area, Walking Distance to Park Street and shopping and walking distance to the elementary school.
Last updated May 20 at 10:49pm
2 Units Available
East End
1901 Shoreline Apartments
1901 Shoreline Dr, Alameda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,854
760 sqft
Welcome to 1901 Shoreline Apartments, located right across from the Alameda Beach.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bay Farm Island
9 Tullamore Place
9 Tullamore Place, Alameda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,300
5000 sqft
9 Tullamore Place Available 07/25/20 9 Tullamore Place **COMING SOON** - **COMING SOON** Stunning 3 story home with wood/carpet flooring throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bay Farm Island
427 Indian Bay
427 Indian Bay, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1691 sqft
30% Rental Fee - 427 Indian Bay - Elegant 2 story house with open style design, with hardwood floors in living room, dining room and family room. Cozy fireplace to enjoy and light colored interior.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West End
462 Buena Vista
462 Buena Vista Avenue, Alameda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
30% Rental Fee - 562 Buena Vista - Newly remodeled apartment in a duplex building.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bay Farm Island
3212 Belmont Way
3212 Belmont Way, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3212 Belmont Way - 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom - Available for move-in: July 1, 2020 3212 Belmont Way is a 3-bedroom 2-bathroom delightful single family home on quiet tree-lined street in highly desired Alameda community.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
East End
1911 Buena Vista Avenue - 1
1911 Buena Vista Avenue, Alameda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
900 sqft
Charming Third Floor Flat in Tri-Plex. Shared Driveway Parking, Washer Dryer Hook-ups, Hardwood Floor, Views and Natural Sunlight. This Apartment is nested behind tall trees and has lovely views of the backyard. Outdoor private deck.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
East End
3218 Briggs Avenue - A
3218 Briggs Avenue, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
770 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath unit with Hardwood floors, Private backyard, Pets are Considered with Proper Documentation and Application Review. Charming Cottage style feel has 1 bedroom and one bath light and airy cozy unit is part of a duplex.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Bay Farm Island
1021 Kingston Lane
1021 Kingston Lane, Alameda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
2262 sqft
30% Rental Fee - 1021 Kingston Lane - This lovely serene setting one level 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home is located right across from the community pool.
Results within 1 mile of Alameda
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
38 Units Available
Produce and Waterfront
Fourth Street East
180 Third St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,490
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,085
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,815
1340 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Merritt
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,505
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
900 sqft
Newly transformed community with spacious layouts and modern amenities. Community features include outdoor heated pool, spa, and pet park. Conveniently located near schools, retail, restaurants, and parks.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Produce and Waterfront
Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1103 sqft
Apartments right in the Jack London Square neighborhood. Recently renovated. Tenants get access to a business center, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near I-880. Close to the Oakland Museum of California.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
44 Units Available
Produce and Waterfront
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,350
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
882 sqft
There is just something irresistible about Oaklands Jack London Square. On any given day, you can call it foodies oasis, a creative haven, and an event-lover's mecca.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
777 Broadway
777 Broadway, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,580
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
888 sqft
Urban living in Downtown Oakland within walking distance of fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Designer kitchens with quartz countertops and European cabinetry. Rooftop deck with skyline views.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
60 Units Available
Laney College
Orion
255 9th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,339
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,577
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,894
1173 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Life on the water here comes in dozens of unique sizes and looks.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Produce and Waterfront
Aqua Via
125 2nd St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,275
1056 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,604
1238 sqft
Easy commute to the Jack London Shuttle, Oakland/Alameda Ferry and BART. Pet-friendly apartment community with an elevator, a gym and covered parking. Newly renovated interiors feature expansive closets, in-home laundry and plank floors.
Last updated July 10 at 12:50pm
9 Units Available
Merritt
1200 Lakeshore
1200 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,295
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,054
1700 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling glass walls and balconies. Community features business center, social room, fitness center, covered parking and more. Located near Lake Merritt.
