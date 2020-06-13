/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:48 AM
81 Accessible Apartments for rent in Alameda, CA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
West End
28 Units Available
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,128
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,076
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,882
1000 sqft
Excellent location close to schools, transportation and family-owned restaurants. Community includes pool, fitness facility and elevators. Units feature closets, balcony or patio, private storage and electric range.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
$
West End
17 Units Available
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1170 sqft
Nestled next to Shoreline Park and the Oakland Yacht Club. Luxury apartments boast marble bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and air conditioning. Enjoy the rooftop deck, carport, and concierge service. Close to the College of Alameda.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West End
11 Units Available
Marine View Apartments
564 Central Avenue, Alameda, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
967 sqft
We are located 50 yards from the bay. Crab Cove is just short stroll around the corner. The TransBay bus to San Francisco stops just down the street. A short stroll brings you to the waters edge at Crab Cove.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
2877 San Pedro Rd
2877 San Pedro Road, Alameda, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,725
Bright Open Layout 5bd/ 3.5bth Home! Available Now! FREE App - (to qualify for free app: Application fees will be refunded if the applicant is approved AND signs a lease.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
2805 San Diego Rd. #B
2805 San Diego Road, Alameda, CA
Studio
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$4,575
Sun Drenched Open Layout 6bd/ 3.5bth Home! Available Now 2 weeks free rent! FREE App - (to qualify for free app: Application fees will be refunded if the applicant is approved AND signs a lease.
Results within 1 mile of Alameda
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Merritt
6 Units Available
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,386
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,292
900 sqft
Newly transformed community with spacious layouts and modern amenities. Community features include outdoor heated pool, spa, and pet park. Conveniently located near schools, retail, restaurants, and parks.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Oakland
6 Units Available
777 Broadway
777 Broadway, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,329
888 sqft
Urban living in Downtown Oakland within walking distance of fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Designer kitchens with quartz countertops and European cabinetry. Rooftop deck with skyline views.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Produce and Waterfront
4 Units Available
Aqua Via
125 2nd St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,078
1056 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,465
1238 sqft
Easy commute to the Jack London Shuttle, Oakland/Alameda Ferry and BART. Pet-friendly apartment community with an elevator, a gym and covered parking. Newly renovated interiors feature expansive closets, in-home laundry and plank floors.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Produce and Waterfront
36 Units Available
Fourth Street East
180 Third St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,760
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,120
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,620
1340 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Laney College
67 Units Available
Orion
255 9th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,364
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,727
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,179
1173 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Life on the water here comes in dozens of unique sizes and looks.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
Jingletown
8 Units Available
3030 Chapman
3014 Chapman Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,999
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1024 sqft
This project is a new apartment complex located right off the estuary in Jingletown, the creative heart of Oakland, California.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Jingletown
6 Units Available
401 Derby
401 Derby Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oaklands newest live-work and apartment community, 401 Derby, is just across from Alameda and a block from Oakland Estuary in the heart of Oaklands artistic Jingletown creative neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated May 19 at 02:05pm
Merritt
3 Units Available
Lakeview Towers
201 E 12th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeview Towers in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Alameda
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
Mission Bay
41 Units Available
855 Brannan Apartments
855 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,580
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,985
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,125
1128 sqft
Luxury community features rooftop deck, views of San Francisco skyline and fitness facilities. Residents enjoy units with private balcony, Caesarstone counters and A/C. Located in bustling SoMa, close to East and South Bay.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
South Beach
20 Units Available
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,536
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,255
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,173
1140 sqft
Brand-new apartments in a high-rise that looms over San Francisco's South Beach. Luxurious units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop terrace, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
Bayfront and Peninsula
14 Units Available
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,055
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,221
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Glen Highlands
176 Units Available
The Broadway
3093 Broadway, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,650
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,990
1140 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! It's Modern - High-end finishes and amenities paired with spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
South Berkeley
31 Units Available
Parker Apartments
2038 Parker St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,925
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,920
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,125
1090 sqft
Minutes to Ashby and Downtown Berkeley BART stations. Artisan apartments outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, wood-style floors, custom kitchen backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. On-site co-working space, fitness center, pet spa and bike repair station.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
Showplace Square
24 Units Available
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,755
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,045
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,458
1035 sqft
On-site restaurant. Community rooftop lounge with city views, 24-hour gym, car-charging stations, pool and racquetball court. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
Prescott
4 Units Available
Lampwork Lofts
1614 Campbell St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,100
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completed in 2014, the award-winning Lampwork Lofts project was the conversion of a historic four-story brick warehouse into 92 for-rent live/work units.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
Potrero Hill
26 Units Available
Potrero 1010
1010 16th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,719
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,664
1059 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments just steps from CalTrain. Near I-280, College of the Arts and UCSF Mission Bay. Units feature modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Gym, garage parking, elevator, courtyard.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Berkeley
15 Units Available
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,150
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1066 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Produce and Waterfront
12 Units Available
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,209
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,631
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,602
1104 sqft
Luxurious community has bike racks, on-site management and parking garage. Apartments feature washer and dryer, designer cabinets, and 10-foot ceilings. Located in walking distance from coffee shops, bars and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
South Beach
67 Units Available
33 Tehama
33 Tehama St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,497
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,464
1695 sqft
Hi-rise living close to the Bay and within walking distance of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Amenities include a fitness center and rooftop solarium.
Similar Pages
Alameda 1 BedroomsAlameda 2 BedroomsAlameda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlameda 3 BedroomsAlameda Accessible ApartmentsAlameda Apartments with Balcony
Alameda Apartments with GarageAlameda Apartments with GymAlameda Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAlameda Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAlameda Apartments with ParkingAlameda Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA