/
/
/
east end
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
261 Apartments for rent in East End, Alameda, CA
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:58pm
6 Units Available
Shoreline
1801 Shoreline Dr, Alameda, CA
Studio
$2,150
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,595
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
950 sqft
Shoreline Apartments is nicely located along Alameda's beautiful Southshore with views of San Francisco Bay and the San Bruno Hills. Enjoy beautiful sunsets from your private balcony or patio or a nice walk to the beautiful sandy beach.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Southshore
901 Shorepoint Ct, Alameda, CA
Studio
$2,295
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,670
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1180 sqft
Situated on 15 acres close to Robert W. Crown Memorial State Beach. Spacious homes with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, pantries, and large balconies. On-site recreation lounge and convenience store. Laundry facilities on every floor.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Three Crown
2020 Santa Clara Avenue, Alameda, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
829 sqft
Freeway access, close to parks and recreation facilities, Crown Harbor Area, Walking Distance to Park Street and shopping and walking distance to the elementary school.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated May 20 at 10:49pm
2 Units Available
1901 Shoreline Apartments
1901 Shoreline Dr, Alameda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,854
760 sqft
Welcome to 1901 Shoreline Apartments, located right across from the Alameda Beach.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3201 Monte Vista Ave
3201 Monte Vista Avenue, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1940 sqft
3201 Monte Vista 30% Rental FEE! - Great spacious 2 story, that comes equipped with not 1 but 2 fireplaces for decoration! This house comes with fairly updated appliances such as a refrigerator, electric stove, and a washer and dryer.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA 94501
1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1580 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eff5e7d1fa18777447fe7bc Available July 1st, 2020 3 br, 2 bath home with "mini" suite.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
619 Willow Street Unit B
619 Willow St, Alameda, CA
Studio
$1,400
619 Willow #B - Don’t miss out on this beautiful studio! Come and enjoy the community pool. Close to shopping and dinning. Minutes from the beach! No pets, no smoking! Rental criteria as follows: Good credit history. Good rental history.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2691 5th St.
2691 5th St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2691 5th Street - Property Id: 304670 NOTE! This is a room for rent, not an entire apartment for rent. You will be renting a bedroom and private bathroom inside of my townhome, living with my wife and me.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1911 Buena Vista Avenue - 1
1911 Buena Vista Avenue, Alameda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
900 sqft
Charming Third Floor Flat in Tri-Plex. Shared Driveway Parking, Washer Dryer Hook-ups, Hardwood Floor, Views and Natural Sunlight. This Apartment is nested behind tall trees and has lovely views of the backyard. Outdoor private deck.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
3218 Briggs Avenue - A
3218 Briggs Avenue, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
770 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath unit with Hardwood floors, Private backyard, Pets are Considered with Proper Documentation and Application Review. Charming Cottage style feel has 1 bedroom and one bath light and airy cozy unit is part of a duplex.
1 of 29
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2823 Bayview Drive
2823 Bayview Drive, Alameda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
1892 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home in Alameda with upgrades - Watch our virtual tour on our website. Gorgeous 4 bed, 2.5 bath house on a quiet street. Refinished hardwood floors and dual-pane windows throughout.
Results within 1 mile of East End
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
26 Units Available
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,324
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,854
1000 sqft
Excellent location close to schools, transportation and family-owned restaurants. Community includes pool, fitness facility and elevators. Units feature closets, balcony or patio, private storage and electric range.
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
60 Units Available
Orion
255 9th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,339
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,577
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,894
1173 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Life on the water here comes in dozens of unique sizes and looks.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
11 Units Available
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled next to Shoreline Park and the Oakland Yacht Club. Luxury apartments boast marble bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and air conditioning. Enjoy the rooftop deck, carport, and concierge service. Close to the College of Alameda.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
7 Units Available
3030 Chapman
3014 Chapman Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1024 sqft
This project is a new apartment complex located right off the estuary in Jingletown, the creative heart of Oakland, California.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
4 Units Available
401 Derby
401 Derby Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1202 sqft
Oaklands newest live-work and apartment community, 401 Derby, is just across from Alameda and a block from Oakland Estuary in the heart of Oaklands artistic Jingletown creative neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Garden Court Apartments
557 Buena Vista Ave, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
800 sqft
Excellent location, close to amenities like Woodstock Park and Longfellow Elementary. Residents enjoy units with garbage disposal, carpet and bathtubs. Community has carport, courtyard and pool.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Marine View Apartments
564 Central Avenue, Alameda, CA
Studio
$2,304
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
967 sqft
We are located 50 yards from the bay. Crab Cove is just short stroll around the corner. The TransBay bus to San Francisco stops just down the street. A short stroll brings you to the waters edge at Crab Cove.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
Exchange Studios
527 23rd Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,660
1260 sqft
Exchange Studios is a 39 unit live/work building, located just off of Interstate-880 near the Park Street Bridge to Alameda, California.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1148 E 15th St Apt B
1148 East 15th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
601 sqft
Lovely One Bedroom Condo in Oakland, Close to Bart. -Move-in special! $1000.00 off your 1st full month's rent! Situated in Clinton, close to Lake Merritt.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9 Tullamore Place
9 Tullamore Place, Alameda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,300
5000 sqft
9 Tullamore Place Available 07/25/20 9 Tullamore Place **COMING SOON** - **COMING SOON** Stunning 3 story home with wood/carpet flooring throughout.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1817 Marin Way #1, Oakland, CA, 94606
1817 Marin Way, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
774 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed68b38cf77bf727f9ee2ee This 774 square foot townhouse home has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It is located at 1817 Marin Way Oakland, California. (RLNE5836043)
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
427 Indian Bay
427 Indian Bay, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1691 sqft
30% Rental Fee - 427 Indian Bay - Elegant 2 story house with open style design, with hardwood floors in living room, dining room and family room. Cozy fireplace to enjoy and light colored interior.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1232 Sherman Street
1232 Sherman Street, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2268 sqft
30% Rental Fee - 1232 Sherman Street - Beautifully redone three bedroom, two and half bedroom home in Alameda's coveted Gold Coast neighborhood.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CAPiedmont, CAEmeryville, CAOrinda, CAMoraga, CASouth San Francisco, CA