Apartment List
/
CA
/
alameda
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

203 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Alameda, CA

Finding an apartment in Alameda that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
West End
27 Units Available
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,113
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,076
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,828
1000 sqft
Excellent location close to schools, transportation and family-owned restaurants. Community includes pool, fitness facility and elevators. Units feature closets, balcony or patio, private storage and electric range.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
East End
9 Units Available
Southshore
901 Shorepoint Ct, Alameda, CA
Studio
$2,295
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1180 sqft
Situated on 15 acres close to Robert W. Crown Memorial State Beach. Spacious homes with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, pantries, and large balconies. On-site recreation lounge and convenience store. Laundry facilities on every floor.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:08pm
$
West End
17 Units Available
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1170 sqft
Nestled next to Shoreline Park and the Oakland Yacht Club. Luxury apartments boast marble bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and air conditioning. Enjoy the rooftop deck, carport, and concierge service. Close to the College of Alameda.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
East End
6 Units Available
Three Crown
2020 Santa Clara Avenue, Alameda, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
829 sqft
Freeway access, close to parks and recreation facilities, Crown Harbor Area, Walking Distance to Park Street and shopping and walking distance to the elementary school.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
West End
11 Units Available
Marine View Apartments
564 Central Avenue, Alameda, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
967 sqft
We are located 50 yards from the bay. Crab Cove is just short stroll around the corner. The TransBay bus to San Francisco stops just down the street. A short stroll brings you to the waters edge at Crab Cove.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
West End
25 Units Available
Vue Alameda
1825 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
900 sqft
Situated near the tranquil Webster Street in Alameda, these apartments offer peaceful living in the center of the city. Features include natural wood floors and granite countertops. Community with on-site laundry and carport.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
West End
10 Units Available
Admirals Cove
101 Singleton Avenue, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,305
1365 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,390
1565 sqft
Whether launching off for the day or anchored comfortably at home, here you’ll discover the charm of open living with space to relax and a place to roam. Hop on a ferry for a bistro lunch at Fisherman’s Wharf. Take the tunnel to Jack London Square.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated May 20 at 10:49pm
East End
2 Units Available
1901 Shoreline Apartments
1901 Shoreline Dr, Alameda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,854
760 sqft
Welcome to 1901 Shoreline Apartments, located right across from the Alameda Beach.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bay Farm Island
1 Unit Available
317 Carob Lane
317 Carob Lane, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1725 sqft
317 Carob Lane Available 07/01/20 30% Rental Fee - 317 Carob Lane **COMING SOON IN JULY** - COMING SOON IN JULY Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a beautiful view of the lagoon.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bay Farm Island
1 Unit Available
427 Indian Bay
427 Indian Bay, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1691 sqft
427 Indian Bay Available 07/01/20 30% Rental Fee - 427 Indian Bay * Coming Soon* - *Coming Soon* Elegant 2 story house with open style design, with hardwood floors in living room, dining room and family room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East End
1 Unit Available
1530 Union St
1530 Union Street, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1850 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Union Street - Property Id: 293127 Beautifully landscaped and well maintained historic home in central alameda with 2 bedrooms, a den and in-law unit with 2 full bathrooms and a half bathroom in the in-law unit.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
East End
1 Unit Available
3218 Briggs Avenue - A
3218 Briggs Avenue, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
770 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath unit with Hardwood floors, Private backyard, Pets are Considered with Proper Documentation and Application Review. Charming Cottage style feel has 1 bedroom and one bath light and airy cozy unit is part of a duplex.

1 of 32

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Bay Farm Island
1 Unit Available
1021 Kingston Lane
1021 Kingston Lane, Alameda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
2262 sqft
30% Rental Fee - 1021 Kingston Lane - This lovely serene setting one level 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home is located right across from the community pool.
Results within 1 mile of Alameda
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
Jingletown
9 Units Available
3030 Chapman
3014 Chapman Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,999
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1024 sqft
This project is a new apartment complex located right off the estuary in Jingletown, the creative heart of Oakland, California.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Merritt
7 Units Available
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,292
900 sqft
Newly transformed community with spacious layouts and modern amenities. Community features include outdoor heated pool, spa, and pet park. Conveniently located near schools, retail, restaurants, and parks.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Produce and Waterfront
3 Units Available
Aqua Via
125 2nd St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,087
1056 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,465
1238 sqft
Easy commute to the Jack London Shuttle, Oakland/Alameda Ferry and BART. Pet-friendly apartment community with an elevator, a gym and covered parking. Newly renovated interiors feature expansive closets, in-home laundry and plank floors.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Produce and Waterfront
36 Units Available
Fourth Street East
180 Third St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,755
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,170
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1340 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Produce and Waterfront
22 Units Available
Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,315
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1103 sqft
Apartments right in the Jack London Square neighborhood. Recently renovated. Tenants get access to a business center, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near I-880. Close to the Oakland Museum of California.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
$
Produce and Waterfront
49 Units Available
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,500
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
882 sqft
There is just something irresistible about Oaklands Jack London Square. On any given day, you can call it foodies oasis, a creative haven, and an event-lover's mecca.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Oakland
6 Units Available
777 Broadway
777 Broadway, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,329
888 sqft
Urban living in Downtown Oakland within walking distance of fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Designer kitchens with quartz countertops and European cabinetry. Rooftop deck with skyline views.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 09:30am
Merritt
8 Units Available
1200 Lakeshore
1200 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,295
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling glass walls and balconies. Community features business center, social room, fitness center, covered parking and more. Located near Lake Merritt.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Laney College
66 Units Available
Orion
255 9th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,364
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,727
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,179
1173 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Life on the water here comes in dozens of unique sizes and looks.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
Jingletown
6 Units Available
401 Derby
401 Derby Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oaklands newest live-work and apartment community, 401 Derby, is just across from Alameda and a block from Oakland Estuary in the heart of Oaklands artistic Jingletown creative neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Merritt
12 Units Available
Vue De Lac Apartments
1600-1612 3rd Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,695
222 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vue De Lac Apartments in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Alameda, CA

What do Victorian houses, a fabulous view of the San Francisco skyline, absinthe and the Coast Guard have to do with each other? Aside from each being awesome in their own right and one making you see little green fairies, they all have roots in Alameda, California.

“The Island City” is located in California’s Bay Area, across from Oakland. Offering more than a great coastline, the city is full of culture. Have your heart set on a city with small town appeal yet a dash of sophistication? Alameda has that. Searching for a living area with eye-pleasing views and an outstanding climate? Alameda has that. What doesn’t Alameda have, you ask? You. Let’s work on that, shall we? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Alameda, CA

Finding an apartment in Alameda that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Alameda 1 BedroomsAlameda 2 BedroomsAlameda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlameda 3 BedroomsAlameda Accessible ApartmentsAlameda Apartments with Balcony
Alameda Apartments with GarageAlameda Apartments with GymAlameda Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAlameda Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAlameda Apartments with ParkingAlameda Apartments with Pool
Alameda Apartments with Washer-DryerAlameda Dog Friendly ApartmentsAlameda Furnished ApartmentsAlameda Pet Friendly PlacesAlameda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA
Dublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West End
East End

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley