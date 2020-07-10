/
262 Apartments for rent in Alameda, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
14 Units Available
West End
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled next to Shoreline Park and the Oakland Yacht Club. Luxury apartments boast marble bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and air conditioning. Enjoy the rooftop deck, carport, and concierge service. Close to the College of Alameda.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
45 Units Available
West End
Admirals Cove
101 Singleton Avenue, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,280
1365 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,390
1565 sqft
Whether launching off for the day or anchored comfortably at home, here you’ll discover the charm of open living with space to relax and a place to roam. Hop on a ferry for a bistro lunch at Fisherman’s Wharf. Take the tunnel to Jack London Square.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Farm Island
9 Tullamore Place
9 Tullamore Place, Alameda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,300
5000 sqft
9 Tullamore Place Available 07/25/20 9 Tullamore Place **COMING SOON** - **COMING SOON** Stunning 3 story home with wood/carpet flooring throughout.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
East End
3201 Monte Vista Ave
3201 Monte Vista Avenue, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1940 sqft
3201 Monte Vista 30% Rental FEE! - Great spacious 2 story, that comes equipped with not 1 but 2 fireplaces for decoration! This house comes with fairly updated appliances such as a refrigerator, electric stove, and a washer and dryer.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East End
1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA 94501
1604 Broadway, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1580 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eff5e7d1fa18777447fe7bc Available July 1st, 2020 3 br, 2 bath home with "mini" suite.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West End
1232 Sherman Street
1232 Sherman Street, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2268 sqft
30% Rental Fee - 1232 Sherman Street - Beautifully redone three bedroom, two and half bedroom home in Alameda's coveted Gold Coast neighborhood.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
East End
2431 CLEMENT AVE
2431 Clement Avenue, Alameda, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2431 Clement Ave - 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom - 2431 Clement Ave is a 2-bedroom 1-bathroom great single level house with wood flooring and fireplace. Spacious warehouse in the back that makes this house a great live/work property.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West End
1541 Benton Street B
1541 Benton Street, Alameda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Central Alameda Luxurious Four Bedroom Unit - Property Id: 273298 Experience the best of the Bay Area from the comfort of this newly renovated 4-bedroom, 2-bath Victorian house.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East End
2691 5th St.
2691 5th St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2691 5th Street - Property Id: 304670 NOTE! This is a room for rent, not an entire apartment for rent. You will be renting a bedroom and private bathroom inside of my townhome, living with my wife and me.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
West End
1545 Benton Street
1545 Benton Street, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
1049 sqft
Situated in a great neighborhood filled with beautiful Victorians and walkable to most errands, this bright ground floor in-law has over 1, 000 square feet of well-appointed, comfortable living space.
Results within 1 mile of Alameda
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
777 Broadway
777 Broadway, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,570
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
888 sqft
Urban living in Downtown Oakland within walking distance of fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Designer kitchens with quartz countertops and European cabinetry. Rooftop deck with skyline views.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
17 Units Available
Produce and Waterfront
Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1103 sqft
Apartments right in the Jack London Square neighborhood. Recently renovated. Tenants get access to a business center, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near I-880. Close to the Oakland Museum of California.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 10 at 06:11pm
$
44 Units Available
Produce and Waterfront
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,350
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
882 sqft
There is just something irresistible about Oaklands Jack London Square. On any given day, you can call it foodies oasis, a creative haven, and an event-lover's mecca.
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
60 Units Available
Laney College
Orion
255 9th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,339
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,577
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,894
1173 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Life on the water here comes in dozens of unique sizes and looks.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
5 Units Available
Produce and Waterfront
Aqua Via
125 2nd St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,275
1056 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,604
1238 sqft
Easy commute to the Jack London Shuttle, Oakland/Alameda Ferry and BART. Pet-friendly apartment community with an elevator, a gym and covered parking. Newly renovated interiors feature expansive closets, in-home laundry and plank floors.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
39 Units Available
Produce and Waterfront
Fourth Street East
180 Third St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,490
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,085
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,660
1340 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Jingletown
3030 Chapman
3014 Chapman Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1024 sqft
This project is a new apartment complex located right off the estuary in Jingletown, the creative heart of Oakland, California.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 06:33pm
4 Units Available
Jingletown
401 Derby
401 Derby Avenue, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1202 sqft
Oaklands newest live-work and apartment community, 401 Derby, is just across from Alameda and a block from Oakland Estuary in the heart of Oaklands artistic Jingletown creative neighborhood.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Antonio
2121 East 20th Street Unit #5
2121 East 20th Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasant, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Very Walkable rated Rancho San Antonio neighborhood in Oakland.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Antonio
2019 East 20th Street
2019 East 20th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
775 sqft
Beautifully remodeled LARGE 1,000sq ft 2 bedroom unit with a spectacular view of Oakland. Modern amenities gated entrances, include brand new stainless steal appliances, new flooring, furnished outdoor communal area, and on site laundry.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oakland
185 15th Street
185 15th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Move-in bonus: first month free rent! Remodeled Apartment Near Lake Merritt: Move-In Bonus-This great 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment gets great natural light and is centrally located in Lakeside, near Lake Merritt.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Acorn
920 Myrtle Street
920 Myrtle St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,099
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Offering brand new construction: Studio / 1 bedroom apartment with 10 foot ceilings for rent. Zillow Walkscore is 90/100 and Bikescore is 95/100. This is a Biker's Paradise and a Walker's Paradise so daily errands do not require a car.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oakland
1428 Madison Street
1428 Madison Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
964 sqft
2 floor - 2 bed, 1 bath condo. 1 Block from Lake - Property Id: 175392 Hi, My condo is one block away from Lake Merritt. It is an incredibly well architected space with 2 floors, which allows you to have complete privacy between both rooms.
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Jingletown
3090 Glascock St
3090 Glascock Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1251 sqft
This FULLY FURNISHED modern condominium is located in the highly desirable Jingletown neighborhood. This open and bright condo boasts modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, bedroom sets, living room and patio furniture.
