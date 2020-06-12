/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
122 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Alameda, CA
West End
28 Units Available
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
836 sqft
Excellent location close to schools, transportation and family-owned restaurants. Community includes pool, fitness facility and elevators. Units feature closets, balcony or patio, private storage and electric range.
East End
9 Units Available
Southshore
901 Shorepoint Ct, Alameda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1180 sqft
Situated on 15 acres close to Robert W. Crown Memorial State Beach. Spacious homes with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, pantries, and large balconies. On-site recreation lounge and convenience store. Laundry facilities on every floor.
West End
12 Units Available
Marine View Apartments
564 Central Avenue, Alameda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
967 sqft
We are located 50 yards from the bay. Crab Cove is just short stroll around the corner. The TransBay bus to San Francisco stops just down the street. A short stroll brings you to the waters edge at Crab Cove.
East End
6 Units Available
Three Crown
2020 Santa Clara Avenue, Alameda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
829 sqft
Freeway access, close to parks and recreation facilities, Crown Harbor Area, Walking Distance to Park Street and shopping and walking distance to the elementary school.
Bay Farm Island
1 Unit Available
1021 Kingston Lane
1021 Kingston Lane, Alameda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
2262 sqft
30% Rental Fee - 1021 Kingston Lane - This lovely serene setting one level 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home is located right across from the community pool.
Results within 1 mile of Alameda
Produce and Waterfront
51 Units Available
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
882 sqft
There is just something irresistible about Oaklands Jack London Square. On any given day, you can call it foodies oasis, a creative haven, and an event-lover's mecca.
Downtown Oakland
5 Units Available
777 Broadway
777 Broadway, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
888 sqft
Urban living in Downtown Oakland within walking distance of fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Designer kitchens with quartz countertops and European cabinetry. Rooftop deck with skyline views.
Produce and Waterfront
6 Units Available
Aqua Via
125 2nd St, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1238 sqft
Easy commute to the Jack London Shuttle, Oakland/Alameda Ferry and BART. Pet-friendly apartment community with an elevator, a gym and covered parking. Newly renovated interiors feature expansive closets, in-home laundry and plank floors.
Produce and Waterfront
35 Units Available
Fourth Street East
180 Third St, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,635
1340 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Produce and Waterfront
21 Units Available
Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
1103 sqft
Apartments right in the Jack London Square neighborhood. Recently renovated. Tenants get access to a business center, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near I-880. Close to the Oakland Museum of California.
Merritt
8 Units Available
1200 Lakeshore
1200 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1310 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, floor-to-ceiling glass walls and balconies. Community features business center, social room, fitness center, covered parking and more. Located near Lake Merritt.
Laney College
68 Units Available
Orion
255 9th Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,012
1173 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Life on the water here comes in dozens of unique sizes and looks.
Jingletown
8 Units Available
3030 Chapman
3014 Chapman Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1024 sqft
This project is a new apartment complex located right off the estuary in Jingletown, the creative heart of Oakland, California.
Jingletown
6 Units Available
401 Derby
401 Derby Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1066 sqft
Oaklands newest live-work and apartment community, 401 Derby, is just across from Alameda and a block from Oakland Estuary in the heart of Oaklands artistic Jingletown creative neighborhood.
Produce and Waterfront
1 Unit Available
7 Embarcadero West
7 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
975 sqft
Fully Furnished, Brand New 2 bedroom 1.5bath @ Jack Landon Sq. About the place. Brand new and newly upgraded 2 Bedroom & 1.5 bath condo @ Jack Landon Sq. This unit has been completely upgraded and is in perfect condition.
Jingletown
1 Unit Available
3090 Glascock St
3090 Glascock Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1251 sqft
This FULLY FURNISHED modern condominium is located in the highly desirable Jingletown neighborhood. This open and bright condo boasts modern finishes, stainless steel appliances, bedroom sets, living room and patio furniture.
Downtown Oakland
1 Unit Available
655 12th Street, Unit 412
655 12th St, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1006 sqft
Available Immediately -- Freshly Remodeled 2BR/2BA Condo on Top Corner Unit at Landmark Place! - Additional photos and information can be found by visiting us at http://CARE-Rentals.com. Home is where your story begins ...
Cleveland Heights
1 Unit Available
90 Athol Avenue
90 Athol Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 90 Athol Avenue in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Alameda
Koreatown-Northgate
29 Units Available
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,846
1125 sqft
Hanover Broadway is located in historic downtown Oakland, California. Here at Hanover Broadway you'll find 254 finely appointed apartment homes perched above the neighborhoods first Target .
Koreatown-Northgate
34 Units Available
Hanover Northgate
2450 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,291
1123 sqft
Live big at Hanover Northgate in Uptown Oakland. Our 225 studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are stylishly designed with frameless cabinets, granite countertops, and spacious floor to ceiling glass windows.
Mission Bay
15 Units Available
Azure
690 Long Bridge Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,105
1090 sqft
Private balconies, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include concierge service, a state-of-the-art gym, coffee bar and bike storage. Excellent transit. On the waterfront. Near At&T Park.
South of Market
63 Units Available
Mosso
900 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,145
995 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 80, Moscone Center, Treasure Island and much more, this beautiful community offers a picnic area, fitness center and bike storage. Apartments include in-unit laundry, carpeting and window covers.
Downtown Oakland
140 Units Available
Lantana Uptown
625 16th St, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
897 sqft
Welcome to Lantana Uptown Lantana Uptown apartments in Oakland is a brand new community that offers curated modern living perfectly designed to flow with Oakland’s vibe.
South Beach
28 Units Available
SoMa Square
1 Saint Francis Pl, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,814
1078 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the Metreon Center, Highway 101, I-280 and the Bay Bridge. Units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes sauna, pool and gym.
