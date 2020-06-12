/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:49 PM
115 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Alameda, CA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West End
27 Units Available
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,910
1000 sqft
Excellent location close to schools, transportation and family-owned restaurants. Community includes pool, fitness facility and elevators. Units feature closets, balcony or patio, private storage and electric range.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
$
West End
17 Units Available
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1170 sqft
Nestled next to Shoreline Park and the Oakland Yacht Club. Luxury apartments boast marble bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and air conditioning. Enjoy the rooftop deck, carport, and concierge service. Close to the College of Alameda.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
West End
10 Units Available
Admirals Cove
101 Singleton Avenue, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,305
1365 sqft
Whether launching off for the day or anchored comfortably at home, here you’ll discover the charm of open living with space to relax and a place to roam. Hop on a ferry for a bistro lunch at Fisherman’s Wharf. Take the tunnel to Jack London Square.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
West End
11 Units Available
Marine View Apartments
564 Central Avenue, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
1000 sqft
We are located 50 yards from the bay. Crab Cove is just short stroll around the corner. The TransBay bus to San Francisco stops just down the street. A short stroll brings you to the waters edge at Crab Cove.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East End
1 Unit Available
1530 Union St
1530 Union Street, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1850 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Union Street - Property Id: 293127 Beautifully landscaped and well maintained historic home in central alameda with 2 bedrooms, a den and in-law unit with 2 full bathrooms and a half bathroom in the in-law unit.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
2877 San Pedro Rd
2877 San Pedro Road, Alameda, CA
Bright Open Layout 5bd/ 3.5bth Home! Available Now! FREE App - (to qualify for free app: Application fees will be refunded if the applicant is approved AND signs a lease.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
226 Pacific Ave
226 Pacific Avenue, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1772 sqft
30% Rental Fee - 226 Pacific Ave - Newly installed laminate flooring in this lovely and cozy 3 bedroom and 1 bath. This home comes with a fireplace to enjoy during winter time and lots of natural sunlight shinning through.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
1541 Benton Street B
1541 Benton Street, Alameda, CA
Central Alameda Luxurious Four Bedroom Unit - Property Id: 273298 Experience the best of the Bay Area from the comfort of this newly renovated 4-bedroom, 2-bath Victorian house.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
2805 San Diego Rd. #B
2805 San Diego Road, Alameda, CA
Sun Drenched Open Layout 6bd/ 3.5bth Home! Available Now 2 weeks free rent! FREE App - (to qualify for free app: Application fees will be refunded if the applicant is approved AND signs a lease.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Farm Island
1 Unit Available
1109 Camino Del Valle
1109 Camino Del Valle, Alameda, CA
1109 Camino Del Valle Available 07/01/20 1109 Camino Del Valle ** COMING IN JULY** - ** COMING IN JULY** 30 % Rental Fee Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. Laminate, carpet, and tile flooring through out unit.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Farm Island
1 Unit Available
2 Duarte Court
2 Duarte Court, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1869 sqft
2 Duarte Court Available 07/01/20 2 Duarte Court - 30% Rental Fee ** COMING SOON JULY 2020 - ** COMING SOON JULY 2020 This spacious 2 story corner lot equipped with carpet and tile throughout is available soon! This lovely home has 3 bedroom and 2.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Farm Island
1 Unit Available
317 Carob Lane
317 Carob Lane, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1725 sqft
317 Carob Lane Available 07/01/20 30% Rental Fee - 317 Carob Lane **COMING SOON IN JULY** - COMING SOON IN JULY Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a beautiful view of the lagoon.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Farm Island
1 Unit Available
1122 Hillery Way
1122 Hillery Way, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1572 sqft
1122 Hillery Way - Move-in special 30% Rental Fee to be split in half! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom available for rent NOW! This lovely 2 story house is equipped with tile flooring, a fireplace and washer and dryer hook ups.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East End
1 Unit Available
738 Palmera Court
738 Palmera Court, Alameda, CA
30% Rental Fee - 30% rental fee. Beautiful wood flooring, Large windows with long drapes that compliment the fireplaces. High ceilings with ceiling lighting and chandelier. Lovely deck with amazing view of lagoon to relax and gaze at.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Farm Island
1 Unit Available
68 Vista Road
68 Vista Road, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1836 sqft
Incredible Views of the San Francisco Skyline - Gorgeous two-story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with incredible views of the San Francisco skyline, the Bay, and the Bay Bridge.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Farm Island
1 Unit Available
427 Indian Bay
427 Indian Bay, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1691 sqft
427 Indian Bay Available 07/01/20 30% Rental Fee - 427 Indian Bay * Coming Soon* - *Coming Soon* Elegant 2 story house with open style design, with hardwood floors in living room, dining room and family room.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East End
1 Unit Available
3201 Monte Vista Ave
3201 Monte Vista Avenue, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1940 sqft
3201 Monte Vista 30% Rental FEE! - Great spacious 2 story, that comes equipped with not 1 but 2 fireplaces for decoration! This house comes with fairly updated appliances such as a refrigerator, electric stove, and a washer and dryer.
1 of 29
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
East End
1 Unit Available
2823 Bayview Drive
2823 Bayview Drive, Alameda, CA
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home in Alameda with upgrades - Watch our virtual tour on our website. Gorgeous 4 bed, 2.5 bath house on a quiet street. Refinished hardwood floors and dual-pane windows throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Alameda
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
$
Produce and Waterfront
50 Units Available
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,875
904 sqft
There is just something irresistible about Oaklands Jack London Square. On any given day, you can call it foodies oasis, a creative haven, and an event-lover's mecca.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Produce and Waterfront
36 Units Available
Fourth Street East
180 Third St, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,220
1421 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Laney College
68 Units Available
Orion
255 9th Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,720
1378 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Life on the water here comes in dozens of unique sizes and looks.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadow Brook
1 Unit Available
2321 East 17th Street
2321 East 17th Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clinton
1 Unit Available
1515 14th Ave # 301
1515 14th Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1222 sqft
Nice Condo for Rent - 3 bed 2 bath Nice Condo Close to 880 Freeway, Franklin Elementary School, minutes from Peralta Community College, Laney College, Lake Merritt easy commute to San Francisco. Parking include Owner Pay for Water & Garbage.
Results within 5 miles of Alameda
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
$
Bayfront and Peninsula
14 Units Available
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,142
1208 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Similar Pages
Alameda 1 BedroomsAlameda 2 BedroomsAlameda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlameda 3 BedroomsAlameda Accessible ApartmentsAlameda Apartments with Balcony
Alameda Apartments with GarageAlameda Apartments with GymAlameda Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAlameda Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAlameda Apartments with ParkingAlameda Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA