west end
400 Apartments for rent in West End, Alameda, CA
26 Units Available
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,286
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,854
1000 sqft
Excellent location close to schools, transportation and family-owned restaurants. Community includes pool, fitness facility and elevators. Units feature closets, balcony or patio, private storage and electric range.
28 Units Available
Rica Vista
1825 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,355
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
900 sqft
Situated near the tranquil Webster Street in Alameda, these apartments offer peaceful living in the center of the city. Features include natural wood floors and granite countertops. Community with on-site laundry and carport.
11 Units Available
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled next to Shoreline Park and the Oakland Yacht Club. Luxury apartments boast marble bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and air conditioning. Enjoy the rooftop deck, carport, and concierge service. Close to the College of Alameda.
45 Units Available
Admirals Cove
101 Singleton Avenue, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,280
1365 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,390
1565 sqft
Whether launching off for the day or anchored comfortably at home, here you’ll discover the charm of open living with space to relax and a place to roam. Hop on a ferry for a bistro lunch at Fisherman’s Wharf. Take the tunnel to Jack London Square.
3 Units Available
Garden Court Apartments
557 Buena Vista Ave, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
800 sqft
Excellent location, close to amenities like Woodstock Park and Longfellow Elementary. Residents enjoy units with garbage disposal, carpet and bathtubs. Community has carport, courtyard and pool.
13 Units Available
Marine View Apartments
564 Central Avenue, Alameda, CA
Studio
$2,304
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
967 sqft
We are located 50 yards from the bay. Crab Cove is just short stroll around the corner. The TransBay bus to San Francisco stops just down the street. A short stroll brings you to the waters edge at Crab Cove.
1 Unit Available
428 Mitchell Ave
428 Mitchell Avenue, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
428 Mitchell Ave - 3 bedroom / 3.5 bathroom - Love Where You Live. 428 Mitchell Avenue is a gorgeous 3 bedroom 3.5 Bathroom, 1,900 square foot condo.
1 Unit Available
2860 Barbers Point Rd.
2860 Barbers Point Road, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1750 sqft
Bright Open Layout 3bd/ 2bth Home! Available Now! FREE App - https://youtu.be/gpIoHIlHnW0 (to qualify for free app: Application fees will be refunded if the applicant is approved AND signs a lease.
1 Unit Available
1232 Sherman Street
1232 Sherman Street, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2268 sqft
30% Rental Fee - 1232 Sherman Street - Beautifully redone three bedroom, two and half bedroom home in Alameda's coveted Gold Coast neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
462 Buena Vista
462 Buena Vista Avenue, Alameda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
30% Rental Fee - 562 Buena Vista - Newly remodeled apartment in a duplex building.
1 Unit Available
1541 Benton Street B
1541 Benton Street, Alameda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Central Alameda Luxurious Four Bedroom Unit - Property Id: 273298 Experience the best of the Bay Area from the comfort of this newly renovated 4-bedroom, 2-bath Victorian house.
1 Unit Available
2805 San Diego Rd. #B
2805 San Diego Road, Alameda, CA
Studio
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$4,575
Sun Drenched Open Layout 6bd/ 3.5bth Home! Available Now 2 weeks free rent! FREE App - (to qualify for free app: Application fees will be refunded if the applicant is approved AND signs a lease.
1 Unit Available
1545 Benton Street
1545 Benton Street, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
1049 sqft
Situated in a great neighborhood filled with beautiful Victorians and walkable to most errands, this bright ground floor in-law has over 1, 000 square feet of well-appointed, comfortable living space.
Results within 1 mile of West End
44 Units Available
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,350
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
882 sqft
There is just something irresistible about Oaklands Jack London Square. On any given day, you can call it foodies oasis, a creative haven, and an event-lover's mecca.
12 Units Available
Merritt on 3rd
1130 3rd Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,505
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
900 sqft
Newly transformed community with spacious layouts and modern amenities. Community features include outdoor heated pool, spa, and pet park. Conveniently located near schools, retail, restaurants, and parks.
18 Units Available
Allegro At Jack London Square
240 3rd St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
1103 sqft
Apartments right in the Jack London Square neighborhood. Recently renovated. Tenants get access to a business center, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near I-880. Close to the Oakland Museum of California.
32 Units Available
Domain Oakland
1389 Jefferson St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,309
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,378
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,169
1262 sqft
Within a walkable community and near award-winning schools. On-site amenities include a fitness center, free yoga classes, outdoor fireplace, resident lounge and a serenity studio. Spacious layouts, patio or a balcony, and modern appliances.
12 Units Available
777 Broadway
777 Broadway, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,580
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
888 sqft
Urban living in Downtown Oakland within walking distance of fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Designer kitchens with quartz countertops and European cabinetry. Rooftop deck with skyline views.
60 Units Available
Orion
255 9th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,339
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,577
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,894
1173 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Life on the water here comes in dozens of unique sizes and looks.
5 Units Available
Aqua Via
125 2nd St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,275
1056 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,604
1238 sqft
Easy commute to the Jack London Shuttle, Oakland/Alameda Ferry and BART. Pet-friendly apartment community with an elevator, a gym and covered parking. Newly renovated interiors feature expansive closets, in-home laundry and plank floors.
284 Units Available
Atlas
1314 Franklin Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,649
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,990
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,891
1025 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
38 Units Available
Fourth Street East
180 Third St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,490
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,085
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,670
1340 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
9 Units Available
Southshore
901 Shorepoint Ct, Alameda, CA
Studio
$2,295
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,670
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1180 sqft
Situated on 15 acres close to Robert W. Crown Memorial State Beach. Spacious homes with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, pantries, and large balconies. On-site recreation lounge and convenience store. Laundry facilities on every floor.
4 Units Available
Shoreline
1801 Shoreline Dr, Alameda, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,595
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
950 sqft
Shoreline Apartments is nicely located along Alameda's beautiful Southshore with views of San Francisco Bay and the San Bruno Hills. Enjoy beautiful sunsets from your private balcony or patio or a nice walk to the beautiful sandy beach.
