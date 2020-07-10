Amenities
14 Christensen Court Available 08/20/20 30% Rental Fee - 14 Christensen Court *COMING SOON - Lovely newly updated 2 bedroom and 2 baths located in Harbor Bay in the Normandy Development; one level home with laminate and carpet flooring. Amenities include community pool, 2 car garage, dishwasher, garbage disposal, electronic stove, refrigerator and washer/dryer. Conveniently located near Harbor Bay Landing Shopping Center, schools restaurants and ferry terminal.
Tenant pays for all utilities.
No Cats. small dogs negotiable. $500 pet deposit.
Rental criteria as follows:
Good credit history.
Good rental history.
Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.
Renters insurance required.
30% rental fee.
** M-F open 8:30-5:30pm
**Tours 9:30am-4:30pm
If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call
(510) 523-1166
Drysdalepm.com/alameda
Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management
DRE# 01929730
(RLNE5968879)