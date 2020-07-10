All apartments in Alameda
14 Christensen Court
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

14 Christensen Court

14 Christensen Court · (510) 523-1166 ext. 801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14 Christensen Court, Alameda, CA 94502
Bay Farm Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14 Christensen Court · Avail. Aug 20

$3,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
14 Christensen Court Available 08/20/20 30% Rental Fee - 14 Christensen Court *COMING SOON - Lovely newly updated 2 bedroom and 2 baths located in Harbor Bay in the Normandy Development; one level home with laminate and carpet flooring. Amenities include community pool, 2 car garage, dishwasher, garbage disposal, electronic stove, refrigerator and washer/dryer. Conveniently located near Harbor Bay Landing Shopping Center, schools restaurants and ferry terminal.

Tenant pays for all utilities.
No Cats. small dogs negotiable. $500 pet deposit.

Rental criteria as follows:

Good credit history.
Good rental history.
Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.
Renters insurance required.
30% rental fee.

** M-F open 8:30-5:30pm
**Tours 9:30am-4:30pm

If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call
(510) 523-1166
Drysdalepm.com/alameda

Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management
DRE# 01929730

(RLNE5968879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Christensen Court have any available units?
14 Christensen Court has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 Christensen Court have?
Some of 14 Christensen Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Christensen Court currently offering any rent specials?
14 Christensen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Christensen Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Christensen Court is pet friendly.
Does 14 Christensen Court offer parking?
Yes, 14 Christensen Court offers parking.
Does 14 Christensen Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Christensen Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Christensen Court have a pool?
Yes, 14 Christensen Court has a pool.
Does 14 Christensen Court have accessible units?
No, 14 Christensen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Christensen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Christensen Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Christensen Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Christensen Court does not have units with air conditioning.
