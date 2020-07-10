Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

14 Christensen Court Available 08/20/20 30% Rental Fee - 14 Christensen Court *COMING SOON - Lovely newly updated 2 bedroom and 2 baths located in Harbor Bay in the Normandy Development; one level home with laminate and carpet flooring. Amenities include community pool, 2 car garage, dishwasher, garbage disposal, electronic stove, refrigerator and washer/dryer. Conveniently located near Harbor Bay Landing Shopping Center, schools restaurants and ferry terminal.



Tenant pays for all utilities.

No Cats. small dogs negotiable. $500 pet deposit.



Rental criteria as follows:



Good credit history.

Good rental history.

Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.

Renters insurance required.

30% rental fee.



** M-F open 8:30-5:30pm

**Tours 9:30am-4:30pm



If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call

(510) 523-1166

Drysdalepm.com/alameda



Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management

DRE# 01929730



