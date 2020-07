Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel w/d hookup bathtub extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage volleyball court cats allowed 24hr maintenance carport internet access online portal trash valet yoga

Live life at your tempo in one of the newest, premier apartment communities in Tempe, AZ, offering off-campus apartments for ASU students and young professionals. Tempo at McClintock Station offers a natural flow that feels familiar, yet invigorating. Choose from a selection of spacious residences conveniently located near an endless variety of shopping, dining, and nationally renowned nightlife. Whether it’s fast or slow, life is always lived at your Tempo.



Tempo at McClintock Station places you right in the heartbeat of it all. Get ready to live upbeat. Located in the vibrant city of Tempe, just steps away from Arizona State University, Tempo at McClintock Station is located on the Light Rail, providing direct and easy access to Arizona State University, Mill Avenue District, Tempe Town Lake, and Downtown Phoenix. Tempo is located just 1.5 miles from ASU Campus. Residents will love living just minutes from Tempe Marketplace where you will find some of the best shopping, dining, and