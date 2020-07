Amenities

in unit laundry golf room patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge dog park parking pool pool table bike storage garage internet access package receiving gym 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill car charging fire pit golf room internet cafe

Ranging from 632 to 1,774 square feet, Skywater at Town Lake Apartments offers 15 floor plans to choose from. Find the perfect fit with our studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments in Tempe, AZ. Whether you are a student at ASU and need a spacious studio, or you’re an entrepreneur who needs a larger work-live loft space, we have the ideal apartment home for you. Take a look at our pet-friendly floor plans, and then give us a call to arrange your personal tour. Our Tempe, AZ apartments are perfect for you and we’re excited to welcome you home!