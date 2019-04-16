All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 9595 S SHAFER Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
9595 S SHAFER Drive
Last updated December 12 2019 at 10:29 AM

9595 S SHAFER Drive

9595 South Shafer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9595 South Shafer Drive, Tempe, AZ 85284
Sierra Tempe

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great Home in very desirable South Tempe Subdivision, Sierra Tempe. This Seller has taken great pride in this beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home. The entry is grand, with formal living and dining rooms, family room is off the kitchen with gas Fireplace. One bedroom is downstairs with full bathroom. Spacious loft area upstairs. The Master Suite is split from the other upstairs bedrooms. Custom cabinets and granite counter tops in kitchen and baths in 2012. Fenced pebble-tech play pool, plus lots of grass and trees. RV gate and RV area on the south side, Largest floor plan in the neighborhood. Schools and park are close by. Mountain Point HS, Kyrene de las Manitas Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9595 S SHAFER Drive have any available units?
9595 S SHAFER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 9595 S SHAFER Drive have?
Some of 9595 S SHAFER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9595 S SHAFER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9595 S SHAFER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9595 S SHAFER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9595 S SHAFER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 9595 S SHAFER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9595 S SHAFER Drive offers parking.
Does 9595 S SHAFER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9595 S SHAFER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9595 S SHAFER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9595 S SHAFER Drive has a pool.
Does 9595 S SHAFER Drive have accessible units?
No, 9595 S SHAFER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9595 S SHAFER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9595 S SHAFER Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Porter
1532 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Parkside Apartments
1801 S Cutler Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
University Park
1015 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Rev
3409 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Riverside
625 W 1st St
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Cameron
2062 E. Cameron Way
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College