9595 S SHAFER Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Great Home in very desirable South Tempe Subdivision, Sierra Tempe. This Seller has taken great pride in this beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home. The entry is grand, with formal living and dining rooms, family room is off the kitchen with gas Fireplace. One bedroom is downstairs with full bathroom. Spacious loft area upstairs. The Master Suite is split from the other upstairs bedrooms. Custom cabinets and granite counter tops in kitchen and baths in 2012. Fenced pebble-tech play pool, plus lots of grass and trees. RV gate and RV area on the south side, Largest floor plan in the neighborhood. Schools and park are close by. Mountain Point HS, Kyrene de las Manitas Elementary.