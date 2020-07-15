9555 S PALM Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Sought after 5 bed/3 bath home in WARNER RANCH with Community Pool! Model is the ''Willow'' by UDC & features a grand entry, vaulted ceilings, upgraded wood stair railing & shutters. This location is amazing with a neighborhood park/playground around the corner, community pool & top Kyrene schools less than 1/2 a mile away! 3 car garage, extra-wide driveway & RV gate. One room is oversized and could be a great playroom/bonus room/game room/den or keep as a regular 5th bedroom. Kitchen features big island, solid-surface countertops, lots of cabinets, bay window, fireplace & covered patio. Multi-zone newer Trane HVAC. Lots of neutral tile, under stairs storage, oversized laundry room, separate tub & large shower, double sinks in large master, massive vanity & big walk-in closet.