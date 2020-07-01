All apartments in Tempe
952 E TEMPE Drive
952 E TEMPE Drive

952 East Tempe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

952 East Tempe Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
East Rio

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Terrific Tempe Rental, this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom features a lovely kitchen, all new vinyl flooring, good sized personal backyard and assigned parking. So close to ASU, shopping and dinning! This rental won't last long, come on in and take a look!!All adult applicants 18 years of age and older must submit an application and pay the $40.00 application fee.Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 952 E TEMPE Drive have any available units?
952 E TEMPE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 952 E TEMPE Drive have?
Some of 952 E TEMPE Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 952 E TEMPE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
952 E TEMPE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 952 E TEMPE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 952 E TEMPE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 952 E TEMPE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 952 E TEMPE Drive offers parking.
Does 952 E TEMPE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 952 E TEMPE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 952 E TEMPE Drive have a pool?
No, 952 E TEMPE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 952 E TEMPE Drive have accessible units?
No, 952 E TEMPE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 952 E TEMPE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 952 E TEMPE Drive has units with dishwashers.
