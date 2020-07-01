952 E TEMPE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Terrific Tempe Rental, this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom features a lovely kitchen, all new vinyl flooring, good sized personal backyard and assigned parking. So close to ASU, shopping and dinning! This rental won't last long, come on in and take a look!!All adult applicants 18 years of age and older must submit an application and pay the $40.00 application fee.Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!