All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 935 E Wesleyan Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
935 E Wesleyan Dr
Last updated June 28 2019 at 1:41 PM

935 E Wesleyan Dr

935 East Wesleyan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

935 East Wesleyan Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Rural-Geneva

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c27ca22059 ---- Lovely 5 bedroom 2 bath Tempe home just 1 short mile from ASU, close to 101 and 60 freeways! Large living room, dining area and family room. Home as lots of storage with built in cabinets in hallways. Energy efficient with dual pane windows, doors, and sliders, ceiling fans in every room. Large outside laundry room. Large covered porches in front and back, low maintenance landscaping in front and backyard with no HOA!

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable) NO CATS, Dogs only up to 40 pounds. City Tax: 1.8%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Availab 12 Months Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 E Wesleyan Dr have any available units?
935 E Wesleyan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 935 E Wesleyan Dr have?
Some of 935 E Wesleyan Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 E Wesleyan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
935 E Wesleyan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 E Wesleyan Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 935 E Wesleyan Dr is pet friendly.
Does 935 E Wesleyan Dr offer parking?
No, 935 E Wesleyan Dr does not offer parking.
Does 935 E Wesleyan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 E Wesleyan Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 E Wesleyan Dr have a pool?
No, 935 E Wesleyan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 935 E Wesleyan Dr have accessible units?
No, 935 E Wesleyan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 935 E Wesleyan Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 E Wesleyan Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sotelo
615 E Weber Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Parkside Apartments
1801 S Cutler Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
South Bank
1007 W 1st St
Tempe, AZ 85281
CityScape at Lakeshore
4630 S Lakeshore Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Park View Apartments
1235 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College