935 E Wesleyan Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c27ca22059 ---- Lovely 5 bedroom 2 bath Tempe home just 1 short mile from ASU, close to 101 and 60 freeways! Large living room, dining area and family room. Home as lots of storage with built in cabinets in hallways. Energy efficient with dual pane windows, doors, and sliders, ceiling fans in every room. Large outside laundry room. Large covered porches in front and back, low maintenance landscaping in front and backyard with no HOA!



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable) NO CATS, Dogs only up to 40 pounds. City Tax: 1.8%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Availab 12 Months Dryer