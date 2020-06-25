9323 S Parkside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Tempe home, filled with too many upgrades to list. Enjoy a remodeled kitchen, complete with granite counter tops, pull-out shelves, a breakfast bar, and much more. Light, bright, open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. From the premium tile to the rock wall, vaulted ceilings, lofty sliding doors, updated fixtures, fans, and window hangings, every room of this home has a touch of class. New dual pane windows in split master. Luxurious master bathroom features a magnificent walk-in shower, granite counters, soft-close cabinet doors, dual sinks, and a huge master closet! Epoxy & storage in garage. Low maint. landscaping. Kyrene Elem. District. Located in the heart of Tempe, on a corner lot (only 1 neighbor). Close to shopping & dining.