Last updated June 7 2019 at 11:31 AM

9323 S Parkside Drive

9323 South Parkside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9323 South Parkside Drive, Tempe, AZ 85284
Sierra Tempe

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Tempe home, filled with too many upgrades to list. Enjoy a remodeled kitchen, complete with granite counter tops, pull-out shelves, a breakfast bar, and much more. Light, bright, open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. From the premium tile to the rock wall, vaulted ceilings, lofty sliding doors, updated fixtures, fans, and window hangings, every room of this home has a touch of class. New dual pane windows in split master. Luxurious master bathroom features a magnificent walk-in shower, granite counters, soft-close cabinet doors, dual sinks, and a huge master closet! Epoxy & storage in garage. Low maint. landscaping. Kyrene Elem. District. Located in the heart of Tempe, on a corner lot (only 1 neighbor). Close to shopping & dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9323 S Parkside Drive have any available units?
9323 S Parkside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 9323 S Parkside Drive have?
Some of 9323 S Parkside Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9323 S Parkside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9323 S Parkside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9323 S Parkside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9323 S Parkside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 9323 S Parkside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9323 S Parkside Drive offers parking.
Does 9323 S Parkside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9323 S Parkside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9323 S Parkside Drive have a pool?
No, 9323 S Parkside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9323 S Parkside Drive have accessible units?
No, 9323 S Parkside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9323 S Parkside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9323 S Parkside Drive has units with dishwashers.
