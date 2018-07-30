All apartments in Tempe
9320 S 55TH Place
9320 S 55TH Place

9320 South 55th Place · No Longer Available
Location

9320 South 55th Place, Tempe, AZ 85284

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
Stunning opportunity to move into a gated NEWER home that is sitting on a premium lot with views - where landlord pays for your fitness center too! If you think that you will also enjoy GATED community amenities featuring a resort-style pool, fitness center, multi-use lawn, lounging areas, fire pits, then this is for you.This newly built single-level floor plan in Rhythm features many upgrades including a upgraded kitchen with designer GRANITE countertops, backsplash, cherry wood cabinets. Upgraded carpet and nice tile, 8' interior doors, upgraded stylish hardware,great room, Paver driveway and so much more!! Home comes with fridge, washer and drier too. Backyard has synthetic grass, travertine floors, bench, firepit that is overlooking park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9320 S 55TH Place have any available units?
9320 S 55TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 9320 S 55TH Place have?
Some of 9320 S 55TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9320 S 55TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
9320 S 55TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9320 S 55TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 9320 S 55TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 9320 S 55TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 9320 S 55TH Place offers parking.
Does 9320 S 55TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9320 S 55TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9320 S 55TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 9320 S 55TH Place has a pool.
Does 9320 S 55TH Place have accessible units?
No, 9320 S 55TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9320 S 55TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9320 S 55TH Place has units with dishwashers.

