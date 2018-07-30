9320 S 55TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit gym parking pool garage

Stunning opportunity to move into a gated NEWER home that is sitting on a premium lot with views - where landlord pays for your fitness center too! If you think that you will also enjoy GATED community amenities featuring a resort-style pool, fitness center, multi-use lawn, lounging areas, fire pits, then this is for you.This newly built single-level floor plan in Rhythm features many upgrades including a upgraded kitchen with designer GRANITE countertops, backsplash, cherry wood cabinets. Upgraded carpet and nice tile, 8' interior doors, upgraded stylish hardware,great room, Paver driveway and so much more!! Home comes with fridge, washer and drier too. Backyard has synthetic grass, travertine floors, bench, firepit that is overlooking park