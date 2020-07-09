923 E Wesleyan Dr

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f6d96a6018 ----
Located in the heart of TEMPE, this 5bd/2ba home has a lot to offer. Besides its excellent location
(near ASU, restaurants, freeways & entertainment) is has a POOL (weekly pool service included), Fireplace, updated Kitchen, all the
appliances (including Fridge and Washer/Dryer) Formal living room, plus spacious Family room just off Kitchen. Eatin Kitchen also has a long
Breakfast Bar. Master bedroom is roomy and split from the other bedrooms. Covered Patio and Shed out back. Ceiling fans and extra
storage throughout.
STATUS: Occupied until 2/28
PLEASE READ THIS:
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Register for a Self-Guided Tour
Receive txt or email confirmation
On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card
More Information:
AREA INFORMATION: Tempe
FLOORING: see pics
GARAGE/PARKING: see pics
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge, washer, dryer
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None, pool service included
YEAR BUILT:1964
YARD: pool
Additional Amenities:
Application, Lease Terms, and Fees
MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.
Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
HOA Instructions
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.
12 Months
Disposal
Pool
W/D Hookups Only