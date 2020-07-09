All apartments in Tempe
923 E Wesleyan Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

923 E Wesleyan Dr

923 East Wesleyan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

923 East Wesleyan Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Rural-Geneva

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f6d96a6018 ----

Located in the heart of TEMPE, this 5bd/2ba home has a lot to offer. Besides its excellent location
(near ASU, restaurants, freeways & entertainment) is has a POOL (weekly pool service included), Fireplace, updated Kitchen, all the
appliances (including Fridge and Washer/Dryer) Formal living room, plus spacious Family room just off Kitchen. Eatin Kitchen also has a long
Breakfast Bar. Master bedroom is roomy and split from the other bedrooms. Covered Patio and Shed out back. Ceiling fans and extra
storage throughout.

STATUS: Occupied until 2/28

PLEASE READ THIS:

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Register for a Self-Guided Tour

Receive txt or email confirmation

On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

More Information:

AREA INFORMATION: Tempe
FLOORING: see pics
GARAGE/PARKING: see pics
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge, washer, dryer
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None, pool service included
YEAR BUILT:1964
YARD: pool
Additional Amenities:

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA Instructions

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

12 Months

Disposal
Pool
W/D Hookups Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 E Wesleyan Dr have any available units?
923 E Wesleyan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
What amenities does 923 E Wesleyan Dr have?
Some of 923 E Wesleyan Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 E Wesleyan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
923 E Wesleyan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 E Wesleyan Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 923 E Wesleyan Dr is pet friendly.
Does 923 E Wesleyan Dr offer parking?
Yes, 923 E Wesleyan Dr offers parking.
Does 923 E Wesleyan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 923 E Wesleyan Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 E Wesleyan Dr have a pool?
Yes, 923 E Wesleyan Dr has a pool.
Does 923 E Wesleyan Dr have accessible units?
No, 923 E Wesleyan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 923 E Wesleyan Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 923 E Wesleyan Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

