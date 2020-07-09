923 E Wesleyan Dr

Amenities

Located in the heart of TEMPE, this 5bd/2ba home has a lot to offer. Besides its excellent location

(near ASU, restaurants, freeways & entertainment) is has a POOL (weekly pool service included), Fireplace, updated Kitchen, all the

appliances (including Fridge and Washer/Dryer) Formal living room, plus spacious Family room just off Kitchen. Eatin Kitchen also has a long

Breakfast Bar. Master bedroom is roomy and split from the other bedrooms. Covered Patio and Shed out back. Ceiling fans and extra

storage throughout.



STATUS: Occupied until 2/28



PLEASE READ THIS:



PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Register for a Self-Guided Tour



Receive txt or email confirmation



On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:



GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action



Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application



Complete the Online Application Form



Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card



More Information:



AREA INFORMATION: Tempe

FLOORING: see pics

GARAGE/PARKING: see pics

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge, washer, dryer

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None, pool service included

YEAR BUILT:1964

YARD: pool

Additional Amenities:



Application, Lease Terms, and Fees



MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable



HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.



Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA Instructions



HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:



HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



12 Months



