Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:11 PM

920 S. Wilson St.

920 South Wilson Street · No Longer Available
Location

920 South Wilson Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Mitchell Park East

Amenities

carport
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Charming 2 Bed 1 Bath Near ASU - Tile Flooring Throughout, Two Tone Paint, Ceiling Fans. Carport. Private Yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 S. Wilson St. have any available units?
920 S. Wilson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 920 S. Wilson St. currently offering any rent specials?
920 S. Wilson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 S. Wilson St. pet-friendly?
No, 920 S. Wilson St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 920 S. Wilson St. offer parking?
Yes, 920 S. Wilson St. offers parking.
Does 920 S. Wilson St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 S. Wilson St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 S. Wilson St. have a pool?
No, 920 S. Wilson St. does not have a pool.
Does 920 S. Wilson St. have accessible units?
No, 920 S. Wilson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 920 S. Wilson St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 920 S. Wilson St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 920 S. Wilson St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 S. Wilson St. does not have units with air conditioning.
