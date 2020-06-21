903 South Mariana Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Come check out this great 1 Bedroom Apartment with new floors and paint! Wonderful 4-Plex community in a cul de sak with Large trees for shade. All single story quiet block units. Walking distance to entertainment and shopping. Orbit bus stop and close to Light rail. Laundry facility onsite.



This one you totally won’t want to miss out on, inquired today. Self showing touring available.



Rental Terms: Rent: $945, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

