Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:42 PM

903 South Mariana Street

903 South Mariana Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1848176
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

903 South Mariana Street, Tempe, AZ 85281

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 903 A · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Come check out this great 1 Bedroom Apartment with new floors and paint! Wonderful 4-Plex community in a cul de sak with Large trees for shade. All single story quiet block units. Walking distance to entertainment and shopping. Orbit bus stop and close to Light rail. Laundry facility onsite.

This one you totally won’t want to miss out on, inquired today. Self showing touring available.

Rental Terms: Rent: $945, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 South Mariana Street have any available units?
903 South Mariana Street has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 903 South Mariana Street currently offering any rent specials?
903 South Mariana Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 South Mariana Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 South Mariana Street is pet friendly.
Does 903 South Mariana Street offer parking?
No, 903 South Mariana Street does not offer parking.
Does 903 South Mariana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 South Mariana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 South Mariana Street have a pool?
No, 903 South Mariana Street does not have a pool.
Does 903 South Mariana Street have accessible units?
No, 903 South Mariana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 903 South Mariana Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 South Mariana Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 903 South Mariana Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 South Mariana Street does not have units with air conditioning.
