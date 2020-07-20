902 West 19th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated refrigerator

MOVE IN SPECIAL *$300 OFF 1ST FULL MONTHS RENT!!*



Located in the desirable Tempe, this 3 bedroom home offers a clean and modern feel with it's updated interior. Well thought out floor plan with a spacious living space, dining room, eat-in kitchen and oversized backyard. The beautiful flooring and fresh paint makes its way throughout the home giving it that perfect touch. You won't want to miss out on this home so give us a call today at 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126.



Washer/Dryer/ and refrigerator included.



