831 West Laguna Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony carport pool fireplace some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking pool

wow! absolutely gorgeous single level tempe 3/2 townhouse with vaulted ceilings, tile floors with like new carpet, custom neutral paint through out, spacious kitchen to living room flow with cozy fireplace, split master with enclosed bathroom, private patio, carport parking, storage, community pool, water/sewer/trash included, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.