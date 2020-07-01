All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 831 West Laguna Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
831 West Laguna Drive
Last updated January 29 2020 at 9:08 PM

831 West Laguna Drive

831 West Laguna Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

831 West Laguna Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Southern Village Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
wow! absolutely gorgeous single level tempe 3/2 townhouse with vaulted ceilings, tile floors with like new carpet, custom neutral paint through out, spacious kitchen to living room flow with cozy fireplace, split master with enclosed bathroom, private patio, carport parking, storage, community pool, water/sewer/trash included, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 West Laguna Drive have any available units?
831 West Laguna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 831 West Laguna Drive have?
Some of 831 West Laguna Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 West Laguna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
831 West Laguna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 West Laguna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 831 West Laguna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 831 West Laguna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 831 West Laguna Drive offers parking.
Does 831 West Laguna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 West Laguna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 West Laguna Drive have a pool?
Yes, 831 West Laguna Drive has a pool.
Does 831 West Laguna Drive have accessible units?
No, 831 West Laguna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 831 West Laguna Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 831 West Laguna Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
San Palmilla by Mark-Taylor
750 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
San Sonoma by Mark-Taylor
9010 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85284
Tides Lakeside
999 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
Skywater At Town Lake
601 W Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Enclave
3255 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85282
TwentyOne41
2141 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College