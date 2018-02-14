All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 826 West Malibu Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
826 West Malibu Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

826 West Malibu Drive

826 West Malibu Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

826 West Malibu Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Southern Village Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
***3D TOUR LINK BELOW***

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nTCJMXGcRp7

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! TEMPE NEAR ASU! COZY TOWNHOUSE * SINGLE STORY * 3 BEDROOM * 2 BATHS * FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM* COMMERCIAL GRADE WOOD LAMINATE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES * LIGHT BRIGHT & OPEN FLOOR PLAN * INSIDE LAUNDRY W/ FRONT LOAD WASHER & DRYER FOR TENANTS USE * SLIDING DOOR FROM DINING ROOM TO PRIVATE COURTYARD AREA * BEAUTIFUL COMPLEX WITH GRASSY COMMON AREAS & MATURE TREES * LARGE COMM POOL & RAMADA * 2 ASSIGNED COVERED PARKING SPACES IN THE BACK * PLENTY OF GUEST PARKING AVAILABLE * 1 MILE TO US-60 & I-10 * LESS THAN 3 MILES TO ASU * 2 MILES TO AZ MILLS MALL *

Call Matthew Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email msmith@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non-refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1125, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1125, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 West Malibu Drive have any available units?
826 West Malibu Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 West Malibu Drive have?
Some of 826 West Malibu Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 West Malibu Drive currently offering any rent specials?
826 West Malibu Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 West Malibu Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 826 West Malibu Drive is pet friendly.
Does 826 West Malibu Drive offer parking?
Yes, 826 West Malibu Drive does offer parking.
Does 826 West Malibu Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 826 West Malibu Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 West Malibu Drive have a pool?
Yes, 826 West Malibu Drive has a pool.
Does 826 West Malibu Drive have accessible units?
No, 826 West Malibu Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 826 West Malibu Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 West Malibu Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
CityScape at Lakeshore
4630 S Lakeshore Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Brix
1424 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Cameron
2062 E. Cameron Way
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College