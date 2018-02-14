826 West Malibu Drive

Amenities
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! TEMPE NEAR ASU! COZY TOWNHOUSE * SINGLE STORY * 3 BEDROOM * 2 BATHS * FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM* COMMERCIAL GRADE WOOD LAMINATE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES * LIGHT BRIGHT & OPEN FLOOR PLAN * INSIDE LAUNDRY W/ FRONT LOAD WASHER & DRYER FOR TENANTS USE * SLIDING DOOR FROM DINING ROOM TO PRIVATE COURTYARD AREA * BEAUTIFUL COMPLEX WITH GRASSY COMMON AREAS & MATURE TREES * LARGE COMM POOL & RAMADA * 2 ASSIGNED COVERED PARKING SPACES IN THE BACK * PLENTY OF GUEST PARKING AVAILABLE * 1 MILE TO US-60 & I-10 * LESS THAN 3 MILES TO ASU * 2 MILES TO AZ MILLS MALL *
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non-refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee
"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
Rental Terms: Rent: $1125, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1125, Available Now
