All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 735 East Granada Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
735 East Granada Drive
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:24 AM

735 East Granada Drive

735 East Granada Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

735 East Granada Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Daley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4 Bedroom 2 Bath home with 2 car garage and swimming pool. This home is walking distance from ASU. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. Title through out house. Zero scape landscape for low maintenance yard. Pool service included. Please drive by location. I do have tenants please do not bother them. I show this house by appointment. I do have other rental propertiesavailable August 1st. 4 bd 2 bath 2 car garage 1300 W 11th St, Tempe, AZ 4 bd 2 bath 1 car garage 1130 W.9th St., Tempe, AZ 4 bd 2 bath with pool 1427 W 7th St, Tempe, AZ 4 bd 2 bath 1110 E Broadmor Dr., Tempe, AZ 3 bd 2 Bath 1023 W 18th St, Tempe, AZ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 East Granada Drive have any available units?
735 East Granada Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 735 East Granada Drive have?
Some of 735 East Granada Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 East Granada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
735 East Granada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 East Granada Drive pet-friendly?
No, 735 East Granada Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 735 East Granada Drive offer parking?
Yes, 735 East Granada Drive offers parking.
Does 735 East Granada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 735 East Granada Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 East Granada Drive have a pool?
Yes, 735 East Granada Drive has a pool.
Does 735 East Granada Drive have accessible units?
No, 735 East Granada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 735 East Granada Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 735 East Granada Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Families 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sotelo
615 E Weber Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Scottsdale Gateway
2100 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
Aria on Mill
2430 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Hyve by Mark-Taylor
1260 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College