735 East Granada Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

4 Bedroom 2 Bath home with 2 car garage and swimming pool. This home is walking distance from ASU. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. Title through out house. Zero scape landscape for low maintenance yard. Pool service included. Please drive by location. I do have tenants please do not bother them. I show this house by appointment. I do have other rental propertiesavailable August 1st. 4 bd 2 bath 2 car garage 1300 W 11th St, Tempe, AZ 4 bd 2 bath 1 car garage 1130 W.9th St., Tempe, AZ 4 bd 2 bath with pool 1427 W 7th St, Tempe, AZ 4 bd 2 bath 1110 E Broadmor Dr., Tempe, AZ 3 bd 2 Bath 1023 W 18th St, Tempe, AZ