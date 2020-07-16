718 E GRANADA Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Broadway & Rural, close to ASU. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with lots of tile. New exterior & interior paint and tile flooring in living room/hallway, All bedroom carpets will be cleaned. Ice maker 'as is' and doesn't work. Wall a/c unit in exterior laundry room 'as is' and doesn't work. Tenant pays $200 administrative fee to Realty Executives at move-in. Tenant pays 1.8%/month sales tax & $25/month administrative fee paid to Realty Executives. Good credit, income and rental history a must. Listing photos are not current. Tenant responsible for maintaining the front and backyard landscaping.