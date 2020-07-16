All apartments in Tempe
718 E GRANADA Drive
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

718 E GRANADA Drive

718 East Granada Drive · (480) 286-5933
Location

718 East Granada Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Daley Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1288 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Broadway & Rural, close to ASU. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with lots of tile. New exterior & interior paint and tile flooring in living room/hallway, All bedroom carpets will be cleaned. Ice maker 'as is' and doesn't work. Wall a/c unit in exterior laundry room 'as is' and doesn't work. Tenant pays $200 administrative fee to Realty Executives at move-in. Tenant pays 1.8%/month sales tax & $25/month administrative fee paid to Realty Executives. Good credit, income and rental history a must. Listing photos are not current. Tenant responsible for maintaining the front and backyard landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 E GRANADA Drive have any available units?
718 E GRANADA Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 718 E GRANADA Drive have?
Some of 718 E GRANADA Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 E GRANADA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
718 E GRANADA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 E GRANADA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 718 E GRANADA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 718 E GRANADA Drive offer parking?
No, 718 E GRANADA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 718 E GRANADA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 E GRANADA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 E GRANADA Drive have a pool?
No, 718 E GRANADA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 718 E GRANADA Drive have accessible units?
No, 718 E GRANADA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 718 E GRANADA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 E GRANADA Drive has units with dishwashers.
