701 W Rio Salado Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel 24hr gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse elevator fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub key fob access

SIX WEEKS FREE RENT!* New luxury community at Tempe Town Lake! Unique live-work floorplan features separate entrance and street frontage on 1st Street. The perfect opportunity for a home-based business with contemporary wide-plank flooring, quartz counters, stainless appliances, Nest Thermostat, keyless entry and washer/dryer in unit. Resort amenities include heated pool & spa, 24-hour fitness center with spin studio, business center, resident clubhouse. Rooftop entertainment area with lake and mountain views, kitchen, TV, firepit and grills. Pet-friendly community has dog wash and play area. Bike storage available. Convenient access to ASU, Mill Ave entertainment, Tempe Lake Bike Path and freeways. *Restrictions Apply. Price/specials/availabilty subject to change without notice.