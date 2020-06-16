All apartments in Tempe
701 W Rio Salado Parkway
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:00 PM

701 W Rio Salado Parkway

701 W Rio Salado Pkwy · (602) 999-1543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

701 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ 85281
Downtown Tempe

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 148 · Avail. now

$1,379

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
key fob access
SIX WEEKS FREE RENT!* New luxury community at Tempe Town Lake! Unique live-work floorplan features separate entrance and street frontage on 1st Street. The perfect opportunity for a home-based business with contemporary wide-plank flooring, quartz counters, stainless appliances, Nest Thermostat, keyless entry and washer/dryer in unit. Resort amenities include heated pool & spa, 24-hour fitness center with spin studio, business center, resident clubhouse. Rooftop entertainment area with lake and mountain views, kitchen, TV, firepit and grills. Pet-friendly community has dog wash and play area. Bike storage available. Convenient access to ASU, Mill Ave entertainment, Tempe Lake Bike Path and freeways. *Restrictions Apply. Price/specials/availabilty subject to change without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 W Rio Salado Parkway have any available units?
701 W Rio Salado Parkway has a unit available for $1,379 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 W Rio Salado Parkway have?
Some of 701 W Rio Salado Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 W Rio Salado Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
701 W Rio Salado Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 W Rio Salado Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 W Rio Salado Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 701 W Rio Salado Parkway offer parking?
No, 701 W Rio Salado Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 701 W Rio Salado Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 W Rio Salado Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 W Rio Salado Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 701 W Rio Salado Parkway has a pool.
Does 701 W Rio Salado Parkway have accessible units?
No, 701 W Rio Salado Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 701 W Rio Salado Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 W Rio Salado Parkway has units with dishwashers.
