Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
6908 S Clark Dr
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

6908 S Clark Dr

6908 South Clark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6908 South Clark Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Camelot Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
Tempe Luxury Retreat with Pool - This large 5 Bed 3 Bath 3200+ sq ft luxury home is newly furnished The master suite has a king bed & large screen TV. Bedroom # 2 has a double bed and additional 3 bedrooms are furnished with two twin beds with foam mattresses that can be connected to function as king beds. Family Rm has recliners & 75'' TV.
The kitchen has granite counter, lots of counter & cabinet space, stainless appliances with a large fridge.
Backyard has large swimming pool , lounge chairs, covered patio and BBQ

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6908 S Clark Dr have any available units?
6908 S Clark Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 6908 S Clark Dr have?
Some of 6908 S Clark Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6908 S Clark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6908 S Clark Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6908 S Clark Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6908 S Clark Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 6908 S Clark Dr offer parking?
No, 6908 S Clark Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6908 S Clark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6908 S Clark Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6908 S Clark Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6908 S Clark Dr has a pool.
Does 6908 S Clark Dr have accessible units?
No, 6908 S Clark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6908 S Clark Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6908 S Clark Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
