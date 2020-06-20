6908 S Clark Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel pool clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill

Tempe Luxury Retreat with Pool - This large 5 Bed 3 Bath 3200+ sq ft luxury home is newly furnished The master suite has a king bed & large screen TV. Bedroom # 2 has a double bed and additional 3 bedrooms are furnished with two twin beds with foam mattresses that can be connected to function as king beds. Family Rm has recliners & 75'' TV.

The kitchen has granite counter, lots of counter & cabinet space, stainless appliances with a large fridge.

Backyard has large swimming pool , lounge chairs, covered patio and BBQ



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5817569)