6812 S SNYDER Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill tennis court

VILLAS TEMPE!! 1035 SQ FT.. 3BR, 2 BATH NEWER CARPET!! MOVE IN READY. MASTER BR ON GROUND FLOOR!! VAULTED CEILING! BUS STOP RIGHT OUTSIDE TO ASU, DOWNTOWN TEMPE!! GREAT QUIET COMMUNITY INCLUDES POOL AND TENNIS COURT. EAT IN KITCHEN , WASHER AND DRYER ! PRIVATE WALLED IN PATIO/COURTYARD TO BBQ OR RELAX! WESTERN CANAL IS JUST STEPS AWAY W/MILES OF MAINTAINED PATHWAYS FOR WALKING, HIKING, OR JOGGING!! CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING, ENTERTAINMENT, YMCA, KEN MACDONALDS GOLF, TEMPE LAKE AND ASU. EASY ACCESS TO HWY US 60 AND 101 FREEWAY. LOCATED IN THE HIGHLY REGARDED KYENE AND TEMPE UNION HS DISTRICT!!12 MONTH UNFURNISHED RENTAL!!