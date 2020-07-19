All apartments in Tempe
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
6725 South Palm Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6725 South Palm Drive

6725 South Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6725 South Palm Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
6 bedroom tri-Level with 3 1/2 bath including basement and office area. Granite with stainless steel inserts in counter top and backsplash. New Stainless Steel appliances with Microwave. 2- Double Sided Refrigerators. Multi-tiered bar with granite and stainless steel. Travertine/Mosiac glass showers. Arizona room. Custom tile through out the house. Large yard and 2 car garage/workshop.
Tri-Level has 3 bedrooms downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs. All appliances including washer and dryer.

LARGE BARBEQUE
Entertain your guest with a large barbeque area with gas grill, rotisserie , charcoal grill, smoker, turkey fryer, patio heater, fire pit, cooler and more.

SPA AND WATERFALL
Enjoy the Spa and waterfall while barbequing.

65" ULTRA HD 4K TV W/ROKU and KODI
Roku devices give you access to 500,000+ movies and TV episodes from top free and paid channels, so you can stream almost anything:
KODI
This SMART TV BOX is an Android TV box that streams unlimited movies and endless TV episodes right to your TV. Never pay for cable or satellite TV again. Watch 1000s of your favorite movies, TV channels, worldwide sports, music, games and kids shows, all for free!
ARIZONA ROOM
Beautiful AZ room with table and chairs

WORKSHOP
2- car garage/workshop with several built-in tools. A lot of storage to organize your tools and plenty of counter space for your personal projects.

SMALL OFFICE AREA/STORAGE
Small office area/Storage next to garage with 2nd refrigerator

GARDEN AREA
Garden area on side with sprinkler system already installed for planting flowers or fresh vegetables.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6725-s-palm-dr-tempe-az-85283-usa/e7cb127c-b082-4d2f-aca8-7757b927da49 Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4606303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6725 South Palm Drive have any available units?
6725 South Palm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 6725 South Palm Drive have?
Some of 6725 South Palm Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6725 South Palm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6725 South Palm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6725 South Palm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6725 South Palm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6725 South Palm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6725 South Palm Drive offers parking.
Does 6725 South Palm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6725 South Palm Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6725 South Palm Drive have a pool?
No, 6725 South Palm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6725 South Palm Drive have accessible units?
No, 6725 South Palm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6725 South Palm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6725 South Palm Drive has units with dishwashers.
