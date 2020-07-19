6725 South Palm Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 fire pit parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

6 bedroom tri-Level with 3 1/2 bath including basement and office area. Granite with stainless steel inserts in counter top and backsplash. New Stainless Steel appliances with Microwave. 2- Double Sided Refrigerators. Multi-tiered bar with granite and stainless steel. Travertine/Mosiac glass showers. Arizona room. Custom tile through out the house. Large yard and 2 car garage/workshop.

Tri-Level has 3 bedrooms downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs. All appliances including washer and dryer.



LARGE BARBEQUE

Entertain your guest with a large barbeque area with gas grill, rotisserie , charcoal grill, smoker, turkey fryer, patio heater, fire pit, cooler and more.



SPA AND WATERFALL

Enjoy the Spa and waterfall while barbequing.



65" ULTRA HD 4K TV W/ROKU and KODI

Roku devices give you access to 500,000+ movies and TV episodes from top free and paid channels, so you can stream almost anything:

KODI

This SMART TV BOX is an Android TV box that streams unlimited movies and endless TV episodes right to your TV. Never pay for cable or satellite TV again. Watch 1000s of your favorite movies, TV channels, worldwide sports, music, games and kids shows, all for free!

ARIZONA ROOM

Beautiful AZ room with table and chairs



WORKSHOP

2- car garage/workshop with several built-in tools. A lot of storage to organize your tools and plenty of counter space for your personal projects.



SMALL OFFICE AREA/STORAGE

Small office area/Storage next to garage with 2nd refrigerator



GARDEN AREA

Garden area on side with sprinkler system already installed for planting flowers or fresh vegetables.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6725-s-palm-dr-tempe-az-85283-usa/e7cb127c-b082-4d2f-aca8-7757b927da49 Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE4606303)