6725 South Palm Drive

Amenities
6 bedroom tri-Level with 3 1/2 bath including basement and office area. Granite with stainless steel inserts in counter top and backsplash. New Stainless Steel appliances with Microwave. 2- Double Sided Refrigerators. Multi-tiered bar with granite and stainless steel. Travertine/Mosiac glass showers. Arizona room. Custom tile through out the house. Large yard and 2 car garage/workshop.
Tri-Level has 3 bedrooms downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs. All appliances including washer and dryer.
LARGE BARBEQUE
Entertain your guest with a large barbeque area with gas grill, rotisserie , charcoal grill, smoker, turkey fryer, patio heater, fire pit, cooler and more.
SPA AND WATERFALL
Enjoy the Spa and waterfall while barbequing.
65" ULTRA HD 4K TV W/ROKU and KODI
Roku devices give you access to 500,000+ movies and TV episodes from top free and paid channels, so you can stream almost anything:
KODI
This SMART TV BOX is an Android TV box that streams unlimited movies and endless TV episodes right to your TV. Never pay for cable or satellite TV again. Watch 1000s of your favorite movies, TV channels, worldwide sports, music, games and kids shows, all for free!
ARIZONA ROOM
Beautiful AZ room with table and chairs
WORKSHOP
2- car garage/workshop with several built-in tools. A lot of storage to organize your tools and plenty of counter space for your personal projects.
SMALL OFFICE AREA/STORAGE
Small office area/Storage next to garage with 2nd refrigerator
GARDEN AREA
Garden area on side with sprinkler system already installed for planting flowers or fresh vegetables.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6725-s-palm-dr-tempe-az-85283-usa/e7cb127c-b082-4d2f-aca8-7757b927da49 Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4606303)