All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 6524 S. McAllister.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
6524 S. McAllister
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6524 S. McAllister

6524 South Mcallister Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6524 South Mcallister Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW - Tempe Townhome! - Charming 3 bedroom townhome in South Tempe!

This townhome offers tons of storage! The built in storage shed in the backyard and plenty of closets throughout will not leave you wondering where to stash your stuff!

The open floor-plan offers a spacious living area downstairs, a powder room for guests, and a nicely appointed kitchen.

The kitchen has been upgraded with stone-tiled counters & backsplash, stainless steel stove & microwave, new garbage disposal and Whirlpool fridge. Convenient indoor laundry with newer Whirlpool washer/dryer. Tile & laminate flooring throughout the first floor.

Upstairs find 3 spacious bedrooms and the full size bathroom, complete with granite counter tops and newer fixtures.

Benefit from the dual pane/low-e windows and newer AC with reasonable electric bills!

Two assigned COVERED carport parking spots w/RV parking available in the Park Premier Community. This home is located across from the Ken McDonald Golf Course & is a short distance from the large community pool, tennis & basketball courts, & walking paths.

Situated perfectly in Tempe, just minutes from everything: ASU,Tempe Marketplace, Downtown Tempe/Mill Ave, shopping, dining & entertainment.

DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS - SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

ALL OCCUPANTS 18 AND OLDER MUST SUBMIT APPLICATION AND NON-REFUNDABLE $40.00 APPLICATION FEE

TOTAL MOVE IN COSTS DEPENDENT ON CREDIT
First month rent including tax $1,476.10
Non-refundable application fee $40.00 per adult
One time non-refundable admin fee at move in $100.00
Refundable Security deposit - $1,450 - 2,200 depending on credit
Small dogs allowed with additional $200/pet deposit and $15/month pet rent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4167155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6524 S. McAllister have any available units?
6524 S. McAllister doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 6524 S. McAllister have?
Some of 6524 S. McAllister's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6524 S. McAllister currently offering any rent specials?
6524 S. McAllister is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6524 S. McAllister pet-friendly?
Yes, 6524 S. McAllister is pet friendly.
Does 6524 S. McAllister offer parking?
Yes, 6524 S. McAllister offers parking.
Does 6524 S. McAllister have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6524 S. McAllister offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6524 S. McAllister have a pool?
Yes, 6524 S. McAllister has a pool.
Does 6524 S. McAllister have accessible units?
No, 6524 S. McAllister does not have accessible units.
Does 6524 S. McAllister have units with dishwashers?
No, 6524 S. McAllister does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Sublet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset Villas
1415 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Palms on Scottsdale
1535 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Novel Rio
701 West Rio Salado Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85281
Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
The Local Apartments by Mark-Taylor
750 S. Ash Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Hayden Lane
1876 E Hayden Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Metro 101
2177 East Apache Boulevard
Tempe, AZ 85281
Skywater At Town Lake
601 W Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College