6524 S. McAllister

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW - Tempe Townhome! - Charming 3 bedroom townhome in South Tempe!
This townhome offers tons of storage! The built in storage shed in the backyard and plenty of closets throughout will not leave you wondering where to stash your stuff!
The open floor-plan offers a spacious living area downstairs, a powder room for guests, and a nicely appointed kitchen.
The kitchen has been upgraded with stone-tiled counters & backsplash, stainless steel stove & microwave, new garbage disposal and Whirlpool fridge. Convenient indoor laundry with newer Whirlpool washer/dryer. Tile & laminate flooring throughout the first floor.
Upstairs find 3 spacious bedrooms and the full size bathroom, complete with granite counter tops and newer fixtures.
Benefit from the dual pane/low-e windows and newer AC with reasonable electric bills!
Two assigned COVERED carport parking spots w/RV parking available in the Park Premier Community. This home is located across from the Ken McDonald Golf Course & is a short distance from the large community pool, tennis & basketball courts, & walking paths.
Situated perfectly in Tempe, just minutes from everything: ASU,Tempe Marketplace, Downtown Tempe/Mill Ave, shopping, dining & entertainment.
DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS - SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
ALL OCCUPANTS 18 AND OLDER MUST SUBMIT APPLICATION AND NON-REFUNDABLE $40.00 APPLICATION FEE
TOTAL MOVE IN COSTS DEPENDENT ON CREDIT
First month rent including tax $1,476.10
Non-refundable application fee $40.00 per adult
One time non-refundable admin fee at move in $100.00
Refundable Security deposit - $1,450 - 2,200 depending on credit
Small dogs allowed with additional $200/pet deposit and $15/month pet rent.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4167155)