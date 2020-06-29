All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

625 S. Roosevelt Street

625 South Roosevelt Street · No Longer Available
Location

625 South Roosevelt Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Riverside

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
625 S. Roosevelt Street Available 06/15/20 Brownstone Rental! - This townhouse/condo is in the heart of Tempe and close to Mill Ave!! This 1 Bedroom plus den is spacious and includes tile and hardwood flooring in the living areas! Granite counter tops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances and vaulted ceilings!! Dual sinks in the bathroom and plenty of natural light. Walking distance to ASU.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1395
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1395
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1395 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1845703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 S. Roosevelt Street have any available units?
625 S. Roosevelt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 S. Roosevelt Street have?
Some of 625 S. Roosevelt Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 S. Roosevelt Street currently offering any rent specials?
625 S. Roosevelt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 S. Roosevelt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 S. Roosevelt Street is pet friendly.
Does 625 S. Roosevelt Street offer parking?
No, 625 S. Roosevelt Street does not offer parking.
Does 625 S. Roosevelt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 S. Roosevelt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 S. Roosevelt Street have a pool?
No, 625 S. Roosevelt Street does not have a pool.
Does 625 S. Roosevelt Street have accessible units?
No, 625 S. Roosevelt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 625 S. Roosevelt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 S. Roosevelt Street does not have units with dishwashers.

