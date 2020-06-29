Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

625 S. Roosevelt Street Available 06/15/20 Brownstone Rental! - This townhouse/condo is in the heart of Tempe and close to Mill Ave!! This 1 Bedroom plus den is spacious and includes tile and hardwood flooring in the living areas! Granite counter tops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances and vaulted ceilings!! Dual sinks in the bathroom and plenty of natural light. Walking distance to ASU.



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1395

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1395

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1395 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



No Cats Allowed



