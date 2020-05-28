All apartments in Tempe
543 W 19TH Street

543 West 19th Street · No Longer Available
Location

543 West 19th Street, Tempe, AZ 85282
Clark Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!This 4 bed, 2 bath home is in an unbeatable Tempe location, minutes from ASU, Mill Ave, St. Luke's Hospital and Tempe Beach Park and near the 202, US-60 & I-10 freeways and Sky Harbor Airport. Spacious floor plan with tile and wood laminate flooring throughout (no carpet!), fully remodeled bathrooms with new cabinets and vanities with granite counters, tile surrounds and upgraded fixtures. Beautifully updated kitchen has granite counters, tile backsplash, maple cabinets and all black appliances. Low maintenance desert landscaping in front & back. Large backyard with a sparkling fenced diving pool, RV gate and concrete slab and lots of patio space. There is also a permitted addition with a separate entrance from the backyard which could be a study/game room, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 543 W 19TH Street have any available units?
543 W 19TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 543 W 19TH Street have?
Some of 543 W 19TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 543 W 19TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
543 W 19TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 543 W 19TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 543 W 19TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 543 W 19TH Street offer parking?
No, 543 W 19TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 543 W 19TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 543 W 19TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 543 W 19TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 543 W 19TH Street has a pool.
Does 543 W 19TH Street have accessible units?
No, 543 W 19TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 543 W 19TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 543 W 19TH Street has units with dishwashers.

