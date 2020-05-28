543 W 19TH Street

Amenities

AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!This 4 bed, 2 bath home is in an unbeatable Tempe location, minutes from ASU, Mill Ave, St. Luke's Hospital and Tempe Beach Park and near the 202, US-60 & I-10 freeways and Sky Harbor Airport. Spacious floor plan with tile and wood laminate flooring throughout (no carpet!), fully remodeled bathrooms with new cabinets and vanities with granite counters, tile surrounds and upgraded fixtures. Beautifully updated kitchen has granite counters, tile backsplash, maple cabinets and all black appliances. Low maintenance desert landscaping in front & back. Large backyard with a sparkling fenced diving pool, RV gate and concrete slab and lots of patio space. There is also a permitted addition with a separate entrance from the backyard which could be a study/game room, etc.