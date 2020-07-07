522 W 14th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking internet access

This Tempe Charmer is all about Location!! Well Established neighborhood Close to ASU, Downtown Tempe, Tempe Town Lake, shops on Mill Ave, light rails, I-10, US-60, and the 202 Loop. Feel right at home in this Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 1/4 bath home. Brand NEW Tile and New Neutral Interior Paint throughout home. Home includes Refrigerator, washer, and dryer and Ceiling fans in all rooms. Lush green landscaping in the front and back yard with flood irrigation, Landscaping Included in Rent. Enjoy this Large walled backyard while cooking on your patio. Call now this Charmer will not last!! Rent for $1745 Plus Tax, $1745 Deposit. Small Pets Negotiable with Pet Fee $150-$250 Non-Refundable. Call Crissy K for shownings 602-550-5058, Currently Occupied, Do Not disturb tenants

Ready for Move in June 5th!!