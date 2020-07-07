All apartments in Tempe
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
522 W 14th St
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:30 AM

522 W 14th St

522 West 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

522 West 14th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Clark Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
This Tempe Charmer is all about Location!! Well Established neighborhood Close to ASU, Downtown Tempe, Tempe Town Lake, shops on Mill Ave, light rails, I-10, US-60, and the 202 Loop. Feel right at home in this Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 1/4 bath home. Brand NEW Tile and New Neutral Interior Paint throughout home. Home includes Refrigerator, washer, and dryer and Ceiling fans in all rooms. Lush green landscaping in the front and back yard with flood irrigation, Landscaping Included in Rent. Enjoy this Large walled backyard while cooking on your patio. Call now this Charmer will not last!! Rent for $1745 Plus Tax, $1745 Deposit. Small Pets Negotiable with Pet Fee $150-$250 Non-Refundable. Call Crissy K for shownings 602-550-5058, Currently Occupied, Do Not disturb tenants
Email for More Info
Crissy@flraz.com
Ready for Move in June 5th!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 W 14th St have any available units?
522 W 14th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 W 14th St have?
Some of 522 W 14th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 W 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
522 W 14th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 W 14th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 W 14th St is pet friendly.
Does 522 W 14th St offer parking?
Yes, 522 W 14th St offers parking.
Does 522 W 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 W 14th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 W 14th St have a pool?
No, 522 W 14th St does not have a pool.
Does 522 W 14th St have accessible units?
No, 522 W 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 522 W 14th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 W 14th St has units with dishwashers.

