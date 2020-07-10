515 W 6th St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/445009e060 ---- Top of the Mark! Like New Tri-Level Brownstone Has Stand Out Features, Location & Value! 2 Masters on Separate Floors, Storage, Skylights, Ceiling Fans! Direct Entry From 2 Car Garage w/ Cabinets, Epoxy Flr, Charging Dock. 1st Flr Has Living Rm w/ Speakers, Media Wall, Lg Storage Rm; Full Size Washer & Dryer in Laundry Rm Across from Beautiful Half Bath. Large Loft on 2nd Flr Opens to Spacious Kitchen w/St.Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Rich Cabinetry. 1st Master Has Wall of Cabinets Plus Walk-in Closet w/ Built-In Safe, Walk-In Shower. Top Floor Master Has Deep Tub, Separate Shower, Alcove Closet w/Calif. Cabinetry. Elevated Front Porch is Covered, Railed, Has Bike Dock Ring. Enjoy Lush Courtyard, Community Pool & All Things Tempe! Sorry, No Pets. Move-In Ready!



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.8%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available