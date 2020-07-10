All apartments in Tempe
Last updated July 17 2019 at 4:34 AM

515 W 6th St

515 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

515 West 6th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/445009e060 ---- Top of the Mark! Like New Tri-Level Brownstone Has Stand Out Features, Location & Value! 2 Masters on Separate Floors, Storage, Skylights, Ceiling Fans! Direct Entry From 2 Car Garage w/ Cabinets, Epoxy Flr, Charging Dock. 1st Flr Has Living Rm w/ Speakers, Media Wall, Lg Storage Rm; Full Size Washer & Dryer in Laundry Rm Across from Beautiful Half Bath. Large Loft on 2nd Flr Opens to Spacious Kitchen w/St.Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Rich Cabinetry. 1st Master Has Wall of Cabinets Plus Walk-in Closet w/ Built-In Safe, Walk-In Shower. Top Floor Master Has Deep Tub, Separate Shower, Alcove Closet w/Calif. Cabinetry. Elevated Front Porch is Covered, Railed, Has Bike Dock Ring. Enjoy Lush Courtyard, Community Pool & All Things Tempe! Sorry, No Pets. Move-In Ready!

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.8%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Disposal Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 W 6th St have any available units?
515 W 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 W 6th St have?
Some of 515 W 6th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 W 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
515 W 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 W 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 W 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 515 W 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 515 W 6th St offers parking.
Does 515 W 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 W 6th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 W 6th St have a pool?
Yes, 515 W 6th St has a pool.
Does 515 W 6th St have accessible units?
No, 515 W 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 515 W 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 W 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.

