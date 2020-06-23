All apartments in Tempe
Tempe, AZ
5111 S Clark Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5111 S Clark Dr

5111 South Clark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5111 South Clark Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Cole Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Room for Rent Near College - Property Id: 94722

Looking for a roommate to rent a bedroom and share a very nice bathroom. Desirable neighborhood near South Country Club Way (on a cul-de-sac in high-demand area of Tempe) allows easy access to Scottsdale, Phoenix, downtown, shopping, local activities, and college campus. Easy access to freeway, downtown, shopping, Arizona State University, (ASU), Sea Life Aquarium and Tempe Diablo Stadium, etc.

Remodeled home features new windows, natural lighting, a kitchen with an island, some beautiful wood floors, a spacious family room, dining room, living room, and bedrooms. Washer, dryer and water softener. Off Street driveway parking. Exterior features include an extended covered patio.

Currently, a full time female working professional and a full time college student live here. Bring your own bedroom furniture. Rent is $650.00 per month. Rent includes shared monthly utilities estimated to be around $150.00 each per month. Any excess can be equally shared. Make this home yours today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94722
Property Id 94722

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4626317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5111 S Clark Dr have any available units?
5111 S Clark Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 5111 S Clark Dr have?
Some of 5111 S Clark Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5111 S Clark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5111 S Clark Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5111 S Clark Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5111 S Clark Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 5111 S Clark Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5111 S Clark Dr does offer parking.
Does 5111 S Clark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5111 S Clark Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5111 S Clark Dr have a pool?
No, 5111 S Clark Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5111 S Clark Dr have accessible units?
No, 5111 S Clark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5111 S Clark Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5111 S Clark Dr has units with dishwashers.
