5111 S Clark Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Room for Rent Near College - Property Id: 94722



Looking for a roommate to rent a bedroom and share a very nice bathroom. Desirable neighborhood near South Country Club Way (on a cul-de-sac in high-demand area of Tempe) allows easy access to Scottsdale, Phoenix, downtown, shopping, local activities, and college campus. Easy access to freeway, downtown, shopping, Arizona State University, (ASU), Sea Life Aquarium and Tempe Diablo Stadium, etc.



Remodeled home features new windows, natural lighting, a kitchen with an island, some beautiful wood floors, a spacious family room, dining room, living room, and bedrooms. Washer, dryer and water softener. Off Street driveway parking. Exterior features include an extended covered patio.



Currently, a full time female working professional and a full time college student live here. Bring your own bedroom furniture. Rent is $650.00 per month. Rent includes shared monthly utilities estimated to be around $150.00 each per month. Any excess can be equally shared. Make this home yours today!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94722

Property Id 94722



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4626317)