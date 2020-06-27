All apartments in Tempe
Last updated October 14 2019 at 6:54 PM

507 East Pebble Beach Drive

507 East Pebble Beach Drive · No Longer Available
Location

507 East Pebble Beach Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms charming residence is close to ASU and downtown living. Eat-in kitchen opens to family room with fireplace. Covered patio with a spacious backyard for entertaining. 2 car garage. Pets are subject to owner approval based on the applicant’s qualifications. A refundable pet deposit will be required. Tenant responsible for landscaping.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 East Pebble Beach Drive have any available units?
507 East Pebble Beach Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 East Pebble Beach Drive have?
Some of 507 East Pebble Beach Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 East Pebble Beach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
507 East Pebble Beach Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 East Pebble Beach Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 East Pebble Beach Drive is pet friendly.
Does 507 East Pebble Beach Drive offer parking?
Yes, 507 East Pebble Beach Drive offers parking.
Does 507 East Pebble Beach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 East Pebble Beach Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 East Pebble Beach Drive have a pool?
No, 507 East Pebble Beach Drive does not have a pool.
Does 507 East Pebble Beach Drive have accessible units?
No, 507 East Pebble Beach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 507 East Pebble Beach Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 East Pebble Beach Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
