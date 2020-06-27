507 East Pebble Beach Drive

Amenities
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms charming residence is close to ASU and downtown living. Eat-in kitchen opens to family room with fireplace. Covered patio with a spacious backyard for entertaining. 2 car garage. Pets are subject to owner approval based on the applicant’s qualifications. A refundable pet deposit will be required. Tenant responsible for landscaping.
Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.