507 East Pebble Beach Drive

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms charming residence is close to ASU and downtown living. Eat-in kitchen opens to family room with fireplace. Covered patio with a spacious backyard for entertaining. 2 car garage. Pets are subject to owner approval based on the applicant’s qualifications. A refundable pet deposit will be required. Tenant responsible for landscaping.



- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.