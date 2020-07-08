All apartments in Tempe
505 E Manhatton Drive

505 East Manhatton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

505 East Manhatton Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/95ddbca06e ----
This awesome 3bd/2ba home includes POOL and weekly Pool Service provided. Laminate and tile flooring. Two tone paint. Double French doors, blinds and ceiling fans. Eat-in Kitchen has granite counters, Fridge, Flattop Stove/Oven, D/W, Built-in Microwave & Pantry. Family room is just off the Kitchen. Bonus room, too. Master Bedroom has private en-suite bath, a private exit with French Doors to Pool and Covered Patio. Low maintenance Rock landscaping and concrete slab for front patio space. Great yard for entertaining or just relaxing in your pool. In the heart of Tempe, where you\'ll find Shopping, restaurants and entertainment just minutes away.
Schedule your self guided tour today!

STATUS: Occupied till April 8th
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
To Schedule a Showing GO TO: http://www.leaseaz.com/schedule-a-showing
Register for a Self-Guided Tour
Receive txt or email confirmation
On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

More Information:

AREA INFORMATION: 1390sq ft
FLOORING: laminate,carpet
GARAGE/PARKING:
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT:
YARD: desert
Additional Amenities:Pool Service Included!

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee and city sales tax, $50 Pet Application Fee and $20 a Month Per Pet
Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Dave Miller

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

12 Months

Ceiling Fan
Disposal
Pool
Scenic View
W/D Hookups Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

