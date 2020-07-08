505 E Manhatton Drive

Amenities

This awesome 3bd/2ba home includes POOL and weekly Pool Service provided. Laminate and tile flooring. Two tone paint. Double French doors, blinds and ceiling fans. Eat-in Kitchen has granite counters, Fridge, Flattop Stove/Oven, D/W, Built-in Microwave & Pantry. Family room is just off the Kitchen. Bonus room, too. Master Bedroom has private en-suite bath, a private exit with French Doors to Pool and Covered Patio. Low maintenance Rock landscaping and concrete slab for front patio space. Great yard for entertaining or just relaxing in your pool. In the heart of Tempe, where you\'ll find Shopping, restaurants and entertainment just minutes away.

STATUS: Occupied till April 8th

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee and city sales tax, $50 Pet Application Fee and $20 a Month Per Pet

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Dave Miller



