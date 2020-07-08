505 E Manhatton Drive

Amenities
This awesome 3bd/2ba home includes POOL and weekly Pool Service provided. Laminate and tile flooring. Two tone paint. Double French doors, blinds and ceiling fans. Eat-in Kitchen has granite counters, Fridge, Flattop Stove/Oven, D/W, Built-in Microwave & Pantry. Family room is just off the Kitchen. Bonus room, too. Master Bedroom has private en-suite bath, a private exit with French Doors to Pool and Covered Patio. Low maintenance Rock landscaping and concrete slab for front patio space. Great yard for entertaining or just relaxing in your pool. In the heart of Tempe, where you\'ll find Shopping, restaurants and entertainment just minutes away.
STATUS: Occupied till April 8th
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises
AREA INFORMATION: 1390sq ft
FLOORING: laminate,carpet
GARAGE/PARKING:
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge, stove, dishwasher, microwave
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT:
YARD: desert
Additional Amenities:Pool Service Included!
Application, Lease Terms, and Fees
MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee and city sales tax, $50 Pet Application Fee and $20 a Month Per Pet
Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Dave Miller
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.
