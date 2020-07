Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Location! Location! Prime Tempe location 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, close to ASU, shopping, and 60, 101 and 202 freeways. Across from community and clubhouse, private gated patio that leads to covered parking. Tile on first floor, kitchen has new appliances, freshly painted inside, new carpets, all appliance extra storage. Close to Chandler Mall and Tempe Marketplace. Must see today will not last!!!