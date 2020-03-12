All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4803 S Terrace Rd

4803 South Terrace Road · No Longer Available
Location

4803 South Terrace Road, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4803 S Terrace Rd Available 03/15/19 COMING SOON!!! - Don't miss out on this amazing townhome with 2 Bedrooms, 1 bath located in Tempe! Close to 60 Fwy, Schools, Shopping, Entertainment and much more! This stunning property features tile and carpet flooring throughout. The gorgeous kitchen boasts of black appliances, upgraded cabinetry, pantry space with great counter space. Dont forget the amazing backyard with covered patio and extra storage, while the front door faces a lush greenbelt, and a community pool welcomes you on a hot summer day. The perfect place for you to call your new home! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE3348423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4803 S Terrace Rd have any available units?
4803 S Terrace Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 4803 S Terrace Rd have?
Some of 4803 S Terrace Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4803 S Terrace Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4803 S Terrace Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4803 S Terrace Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4803 S Terrace Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4803 S Terrace Rd offer parking?
No, 4803 S Terrace Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4803 S Terrace Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4803 S Terrace Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4803 S Terrace Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4803 S Terrace Rd has a pool.
Does 4803 S Terrace Rd have accessible units?
No, 4803 S Terrace Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4803 S Terrace Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4803 S Terrace Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
