Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4803 S Terrace Rd Available 03/15/19 COMING SOON!!! - Don't miss out on this amazing townhome with 2 Bedrooms, 1 bath located in Tempe! Close to 60 Fwy, Schools, Shopping, Entertainment and much more! This stunning property features tile and carpet flooring throughout. The gorgeous kitchen boasts of black appliances, upgraded cabinetry, pantry space with great counter space. Dont forget the amazing backyard with covered patio and extra storage, while the front door faces a lush greenbelt, and a community pool welcomes you on a hot summer day. The perfect place for you to call your new home! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE3348423)